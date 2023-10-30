Seahawks News

As I Sea It: Seahawks-Browns - Seaside Joe

No Spoilers In Headline, But Spoilers in Article! Seaside Joe 1701

6 takeaways from Seahawks 24-20 win over the Browns - Seahawks Wire

6 takeaways from Seahawks 24-20 win over the Browns

Instant reaction article & stream: Somehow, Seahawks win! « Seahawks Draft Blog

How can you play so poorly for three quarters and still win a game?

Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: Comeback win brings 1st place - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports react to the Seattle Seahawks' 24-20 comeback win over the Browns that comes with the NFC West lead.

Photos: See the Seattle Seahawks' throwbacks in action - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks throwbacks in the colors of the 1990s are being worn for Sunday's home game at Lumen Field against the Cleveland Browns.

Rapid Reaction - 2023 Week 8: Seahawks vs. Browns - Seahawks.com

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Seahawks Rapid Reaction: Late Heroics Lift Seattle Past Cleveland in 24-20 Victory - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After a 14-point lead evaporated due to a mid-game offensive slump, Julian Love and Jaxon Smith-Njigba came through when the Seattle Seahawks needed them most to put away a quality Cleveland Browns squad in a tight 24-20 win.

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Seattle Seahawks 24, Cleveland Browns 20 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Seattle Seahawks got the job done at home against the Cleveland Browns, and while it wasn’t a pretty 24-20 win, they now sit atop the NFC West through eight weeks.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 quick takeaways from the 31-17 loss to the Bengals - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their third consecutive game, raising even more questions ahead of the bye week.

Brock Purdy interceptions doom 49ers as Bengals deliver 3rd straight San Francisco loss - Yahoo Sports

The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.

Brock Purdy Falters Late Again in the 49ers 31-17 Loss to the Bengals - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It's officially time to panic with the 49ers losing to the Bengals for their third consecutive loss.

Bright Spots in Arizona Cardinals' Week 8 Loss vs Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-24 at home. Despite a repeat of poor QB play and some defensive issues, this was certainly not a quiet contest between birds.

Arizona Cardinals fall to 1-7 after loss to Baltimore Ravens - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were beat by the Baltimore Ravens at home.

Rams need to add QB, find new starter following Matthew Stafford injury - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford’s latest injury will probably force Rams to make a change at QB

Los Angeles Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay Reveals Details Surrounding QB Matthew Stafford's Injury - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford wasn't injured enough to miss action on Sunday until the second half, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Around The NFL

Tyrod Taylor to remain in hospital overnight after exiting in Week 8 - Larry Brown Sports

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was hospitalized overnight after suffering a rib injury against the New York Jets

NFL Winners and Losers: Jordan Love draft pick was a fiasco for the Packers - Yahoo Sports

Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.

Broncos get first big win with Sean Payton, snap 16-game losing streak to Chiefs - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.

Eddy Pineiro needs three kicks for game-winner after multiple fouls by Texans - NBC Sports

Eddy Pineiro kicked a chip-shot, game-winning field goal on the final play for the Panthers' first win of the season.

NFL 2023 Week 8: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 8.

Most impactful agents of chaos -- good and bad -- in muddled NFC - NFL.com

The NFC picture has become quite muddled thanks to some agents of chaos -- both good and bad. Judy Battista breaks down the conference following a wild Week 8.

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

NFL Week 8 takeaways: CeeDee Lamb delivers for Cowboys, Eagles find a way again - The Athletic

Our NFL writers discuss the most intriguing storylines from today's games.

NFL Week 8 grades: Cowboys earn an 'A+' for thrashing Rams; Chiefs, Steelers each get a 'D' after ugly losses - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 8