The Seattle Seahawks thought they had a 3rd down stop to give the offense the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead against the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Riq Woolen was flagged for hands to the face.

On what was essentially the deciding 3rd and 3 on the other side of the two-minute warning, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams came on a blitz in search of his first sack since his record-setting 2020 season. He didn’t get the sack, but he got the all-important deflection off of his head, sending PJ Walker’s pass sky-high before Julian Love came down with his first interception as a Seahawk. The turnover likely gave Seattle much better field position than had they received a punt, and Geno Smith and the offense took full advantage with a winning touchdown.

If you look at the replay, you’d have thought that Adams was getting his head on a dangerous corner kick. FOX play-by-play voice Adam Amin jokingly said, “He might as well be playing for the Sounders!”

Here’s how Adams responded on social media.

“Learned this one from [Lionel] Messi himself!” Adams wrote.

Hey, whatever works! And I don’t think Adams went into concussion protocol for this.

So the Seahawks are now incorporating soccer into their defense. As if the rugby-inspired tackling wasn’t enough! Michael Dickson is a former Aussie Rules football player. Seattle is spanning the globe with revolutionary multi-sport tactics.