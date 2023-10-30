The Los Angeles Rams got pasted 43-20 by the Dallas Cowboys, and moving forward they may need to turn to other options at quarterback.

Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury when he hit his hand against the helmet of rookie defensive lineman Mazi Smith in the 2nd quarter. Stafford played only one series in the 3rd quarter before he was replaced by Brett Rypien.

For some reason, the Rams dialed up a trick play two-point conversion sort of reminiscent of the “Philly Special” from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. The underthrown pass from Tutu Atwell was caught by Stafford, who reached across the goal line but clearly aggravated that throwing thumb and that was the end of his day.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, “The Rams have not ruled out placement on injured reserve for the quarterback as they gather information to discern a larger overall timeline.”

If Stafford is placed on injured reserve—the Rams have a bye week after this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, so keep that in mind depending on the severity of his injury—he would miss the Nov. 19 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. For now, Brett Rypien is the only QB on the Rams roster other than Stafford, as rookie Stetson Bennett is on the non-football injury/illness list.

Last season the Seahawks swept the Rams in part due to the Rams starting John Wolford and Baker Mayfield. Those, of course, were narrow victories with Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp also not playing. Stafford diced up Seattle’s secondary on opening day this season, albeit one without Devon Witherspoon or Jamal Adams.

We’ll keep an eye on this for obvious reasons, but the Seahawks could be in line to face another backup quarterback this season.