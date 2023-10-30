The Seattle Seahawks took advantage of the loss by the slumping San Francisco 49ers to move into first place in the NFC West on Sunday by coming from behind to defeat the Cleveland Browns. Then, on Monday the Hawks took advantage of the slumping New York Giants by trading for defensive lineman Leonard Williams ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline at 4 pm New York time.

The move cost the Seahawks a second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but gives Seattle a high quality player on the defensive line for the remainder of the season.

With the clock ticking on teams wanting to make moves, there could be a flurry of activity on Tuesday as the deadline approaches. However, one thing to note regarding the trade deadline is that it is no longer possible for teams to complete a trade such as the one the Seahawks and Giants did, as the process of the trading team eating part of a player’s contract requires two NFL business days. The reason for this is that the player must sign the reworked deal prior to 4 pm New York time on the first day, and then the new contract can be traded on the next league business day.

Seahawks acquire Leonard Williams from the Giants

