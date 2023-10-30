The Seattle Seahawks are bring back a familiar face, as center Joey Hunt will be joining the practice squad. The team apparently decided to make a swap on the offensive line, as the corresponding move was to cut tackle Greg Eiland. Bob Condotta reported the news this afternoon.

Seahawks re-signed center Joey Hunt to the practice squad today and cut OL Greg Eiland. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 30, 2023

Obviously, this move isn’t nearly as big as the Leonard Williams trade, but Joey Hunt brings a bit of veteran experience to the scouting team. Hunt has been on and off the Seahawks practice squad over the last year, even getting elevated to the active roster one week before getting waived. Greg Eiland had the distinction of being the same height as Stone Forsythe at 6’8”, but otherwise hasn’t received any regular season playing time. Similar to Hunt, Eiland has been on and off the practice squad since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Hopefully, with the offensive line getting healthier, these moves won’t end up moving the needle much when the team travels to take on the Baltimore Ravens next week.