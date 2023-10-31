This will be a weekly article series throughout the season looking back on what happened for the Seattle Seahawks 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago this week. The big story this week is the time when Mike Glennon and his long neck nearly beat the 2013 Seahawks in CenturyLink.

40 Years Ago

Sunday, November 6, 1983

Game Log

Seattle welcomed the Denver Broncos to the Kingdome for the first time in the 1983 season at a time when Denver already benched rookie QB John Elway in favor of Steve DeBerg. More on that later. The Seahawks scored the first 6 points of the game off the foot of Norm Johnson with FGs of 42 and 18 yards. The Broncos got on the board in the 2nd Quarter with a 38-yard FG from Rich Karlis to make the score 6-3 heading into halftime. The 3rd Quarter started off in Seattle’s favor with 2 consecutive passing TDs from Dave Krieg – a 14-yarder to Steve Largent and a 30-yarder to Paul Johns giving the Seahawks a commanding 20-3 lead. Denver answered back with a 1-yard rushing TD from Sammy Winder, but Karlis missed the extra point to put the score at 20-9. Karlis made amends with a 43-yard FG in the 4th Quarter to pull Denver within a score at 20-12. Seattle widened the lead when Dave Krieg took matters into his own hands…or legs in this case with a 10-yard rushing TD as the Seahawks went ahead 27-12. Denver got a little closer when Steve Watson caught a 25-yard TD pass from John Elway to put the score at 27-19. Wait, but I thought Elway was benched? He was, but DeBerg suffered a separated shoulder in the 3rd Quarter on a hit by Jacob Green, opening the door for Elway. Thankfully for Seattle, that was the closest Elway and the Broncos would get as the Seahawks secured the win.

Dave Krieg was 14/23 for 216 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT. Curt Warner had another big game with 25 carries for 134 yards. The Seahawks had 4 players within 6 receiving yards of each other led by Dan Doornink with 54 yards. Paul Johns had 50 yards and 1 TD. Steve Largent and Charle Young both had 48 yards receiving with Largent also catching 1 TD.

Dave Brown and Kenny Easley had interceptions for the second week in a row. Jeff Bryant, Don Dufek, and Jacob Green each had 1.0 sack in the victory.

30 Years Ago

Sunday, October 31, 1993

Game Log

Time for a spooky Halloween game! Wait, the Broncos again? With John Elway? Maybe Jacob Green shouldn’t have hurt DeBerg in 1983!

The Seahawks got on the board in the 1st Quarter when John L. Williams scored on a 10-yard rushing TD to put Seattle ahead 7-0. Sadly, the 2nd Quarter was all Broncos. It started with a Vance Johnson 20-yard TD catch from that damned John Elway. Robert Delpino followed that up with a 2-yard rushing TD. John Elway then struck again before halftime with a 5-yard passing TD to Shannon Sharpe to put Denver ahead 21-7. John Kasay broke the Seahawks scoring drought with a 53-yard FG to make the score 21-10. Robert Delpino scored his 2nd rushing TD, a 1-yarder this time, to put Denver up 28-10. Seattle fought back when John L. Williams’ answered with his 2nd rushing TD, this one from 2 yards away as the Seahawks pulled closer at 28-17. They would get no closer, sadly, as Seattle took their 4th loss of the season.

Rick Mirer was 16/30 for 201 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, and was sacked 4 times. Chris Warren was the leading rusher for Seattle with 14 carries for 53 yards. John L. Williams added 43 yards and 2 TDs on 9 carries. Brian Blades had 7 catches for 87 yards.

Rufus Porter had 1 INT. Eugene Robinson and Michael Sinclair each had 1.0 sack in the loss.

20 Years Ago

Sunday, November 2, 2003

Game Log

Nice, we don’t have to talk about the Denver Broncos for the 3rd game in a row! Instead, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers before we had a reason to really hate them. I’ve said before that history can sometimes be really coincidental and fun. Want to know who the head referee in this game was? Bill Leavy. Of Super Bowl XL fame. Or make that infamy as far as anyone associated with the Seahawks is concerned.

Anyway, the first three quarters weren’t that eventful. The Steelers were led by QB Tommy Maddox at this point and he was able to orchestrate two drives that ended in Jeff Reed FGs, one from 49 yards and the other from 33 yards. The Seahawks weren’t able to do much better with 3 FG drives of their own with Josh Brown kicking FGs from 36, 46, and 34 yards. All other drives for both teams ended in punts. Finally, Seattle broke the string of FGs in the 4th Quarter with a 14-yard passing TD from Matt Hasselbeck to Darrell Jackson to put the Seahawks up 16-6. Pittsburgh answered right back with a 2-yard passing TD from Tommy Maddox to Hines Ward to cut the Seahawks lead to 16-13. Hines Ward got a taunting penalty on the TD. Shocking. Seattle wasted no time driving right down the field, nearly scoring on a 43-yard pass from Hasselbeck to Jackson. Shaun Alexander punched it in from 1 yard out to extend Seattle’s lead to 23-13. The Steelers went on a long drive of their own but stalled at the Seahawks 3 yard line and settle for a 21-yard FG from Jeff Reed to pull within a TD at 23-16. Seattle got the ball back with just over 3 minutes left in the game and tried to run the clock out. They managed one first down but had to punt with 1:16 left in the game. Seattle’s defense held firm, giving the Seahawks the 23-16 win.

Matt Hasselbeck was 18/31 for 215 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. Shaun Alexander had 20 carries for 48 yards and 1 TD. Darrell Jackson led the Seahawks in receiving with 5 catches for 85 yards and 1 TD.

Chad Brown was the star on defense against his former team with 6 tackles, 4 TFL and 2.0 sacks as he stuck it to the Steelers.

10 Years Ago

Sunday, November 3, 2013

Game Log

When many of us reminisce about the great Seahawks teams in the early 2010s, I think we tend to forget that they played in more ugly games than the warm and fuzzy memories would have us believe. This was one of those. A home game against a winless team with Mike Glennon at QB should’ve been a cakewalk for the 2013 squad. It wasn’t.

Seattle started with the ball and looked like they would score right off the bat, driving down to the TB 21 yard line. Then, Russell Wilson was picked off by Mark Barron. The Buccaneers gained a few first downs before the Seahawks defense stiffened and forced a punt. Seattle couldn’t gain any ground and punted on the ensuing drive. The Buccaneers started at their own 10 yard line and went on a 6-minute, 90-yard TD drive, finished off with a Mike Glennon TD pass to Tim Wright for the 7-0 lead in the early 2nd Quarter. Seattle gained a first down on the next drive before punting. TB went on another long drive, punctuated by a Mike Glennon 20-yard TD pass to Tiquan Underwood to put Seattle in a 14-0 hole. It would get worse as Jermaine Kearse fumbled the following kickoff and it was recovered by TB. Backup RB Mike James scored the only touchdown of his career on a trick play when he threw a 2-yard TD pass to Tom Crabtree. Not the only passing TD of James’ career…the only TD he ever scored in the NFL. How about that – a RB with a passing TD, but no rushing TD? Maybe that will help you in trivia someday. The Seahawks stopped the bleeding on the next drive when Russell Wilson threw a 16-yard TD pass to Jermaine Kearse, helped along by multiple penalties on the TB defense. That would make the score at halftime 21-7.

TB got the 2nd half kickoff and drove into Seattle’s red zone again before settling for a 33-yard FG from former Seahawks Legend Rian Lindell. The Seahawks drove right down the field with Russell Wilson taking it in himself from 10 yards out to make the score 24-14. The Buccaneers punted on the next drive and Seattle took over on offense. Stephen Hauschka nailed a 36-yard FG at the beginning of the 4th Quarter to cut the deficit to one score at 24-17. Seattle’s defense held firm, giving the Seahawks the ball back again. It seemed like momentum was on their side as they drove down to the TB 3 yard line. Then, Russ threw a pick to Keith Tandy in the end zone. The Seahawks defense clamped down once again, forcing a 3-and-out. Seattle took over just on their side of midfield and proceeded to drive right down the field. Russ finished this drive off with a 10-yard passing TD to Doug Baldwin and the Seahawks tied the game at 24-24 with 1:56 left. The Seahawks defense stopped TB and the game headed to overtime. The Buccaneers got the ball first and were stonewalled by Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks rode Marshawn Lynch for 44 yards rushing on the next drive and Hauschka nailed the 27-yard game-winning FG. The good guys win 27-24!

Russell Wilson was 19/26 for 217 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. He added 6 carries for 36 yards and 1 TD on the ground. Marshawn Lynch had 21 carries for 125 yards. Doug Baldwin had 6 catches for 75 yards and 1 TD. Jermaine Kearse only had 2 catches but made them count for 43 yards and 1 TD.

We talked about Mike James and his passing TD above. He also had 28 carries for 158 yards. James finished his NFL career with 351 rushing yards, so this was by far his most productive game. Bobby Wagner had 11 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. Michael Bennett had 1.0 sack. Cliff Avril picked up the final 0.5 sack in the butt-puckering victory.