breakdowns and opinions on the Seattle Seahawks' trade for Leonard Williams; 'Hawks are in first, but it's been bumpy!; numbers and news of note from Sunday's victory over the Browns; and much, much more.

Seahawks News

Leonard Williams trade: 7 reasons the Seahawks won the deal with Giants - Seaside Joe

Immediate trade grades ignore important fact: Giants are bad

My thoughts on the Leonard Williams trade « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks have brought in Leonard Williams, giving the New York Giants their second rounder in 2024 and a fifth round pick in 2025.

The Seattle Seahawks are in first place, but they have some warts - Seattle Sports

It's clear no team is going to bulldoze its way to a title this season, but the Seattle Seahawks are now in the mix of contenders.

Jamal Adams has 'Messi' moment in first-place Seahawks' win - ESPN

Adams' head forced a turnover that led the Seahawks to their go-ahead touchdown drive. The Seahawks are now in first place in the NFC West.

Numbers of Note From The Seahawks' Win vs. Browns - Seahawks.com

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Sunday’s 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Did Seahawks strike gold with rookie class yet again? Signs are very promising - The Athletic

It's not just Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle has also found contributors in the middle rounds, plus an undrafted gem.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks Demonstrating Adaptability Rotating Offensive Linemen - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While injuries have been a big part of the equation this year, the Seattle Seahawks aren't against the idea of platooning offensive line and may be on the cusp on embracing such tactics more regularly for the better of the football team.

NFC West News

49ers news: Is the offense or defense the bigger concern? - Niners Nation

The 49ers need to clean up their offensive woes, which start with turnovers.

Kyle Shanahan will talk to Steve Wilks about moving from booth to field - NBC Sports

As the 49ers try to figure out how to end a three-game losing streak, one possibility relates to the location of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during games.

Does 49ers DC Steve Wilks Need to Transition From the Booth to the Sidelines? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks needs to transition from the booth to the sideline.

What We Learned From Arizona Cardinals' Loss to Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will review the film from another loss in Week 8 - here's what we learned.

Arizona Cardinals’ defensive improvements in 2023 season are encouraging - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are improving defensively in 2023 despite a string of losses. Credit JG, Nick Rallis, Buda Baker and Garrett Williams for bringing new hope and confidence to a struggling unit

L.A. Rams defense: Cowboys offense allowed to go wild in laugher - Turf Show Times

Dallas score on six of their first seven possessions to smother L.A. 43-20

Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett Unlikely To Play This Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has been away from the team since the beginning of the season, and it doesn't seem like he'll be back any time soon.

Around The NFL

NFL sends cease-and-desist letter to Houston Cougars over uniforms - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the University of Houston over some throwback uniforms the Cougars football team wore

With win over Raiders, Lions have realistic path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC - Yahoo Sports

It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout performance leads Lions past Raiders - ESPN

Gibbs amassed 189 yards and a touchdown on 31 touches as Detroit improved to 6-2.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 8 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Rating 16 NFL teams’ QB crisis levels after an injury-laden Week 8: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Half of the NFL's teams have serious quarterback concerns, and they won't be solving them at the trade deadline.

NFL Week 8 grades: Raiders get a 'D' after embarrassing loss to Lions, Cowboys earn an 'A+' for routing Rams - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 8

NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Key information, trade candidates, options for all 32 teams and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The 2023 NFL trade deadline falls on Halloween this year, with all trades required to be executed before 4 p.m. EST on Oct. 31.