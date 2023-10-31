The Seattle Seahawks offensive line is getting healthier, but not all the way healthy just yet.

Pete Carroll addressed the media on Monday and confirmed that right tackle Abraham Lucas, who’s not played since opening day against the Los Angeles Rams, will remain out this week with an ongoing knee issue. Lucas was placed on injured reserve shortly after Week 1, and has clearly not been close to a return.

Carroll did confirm that Lucas had an injection in his knee, but the process for getting back to practice is not complete.

Pete Carroll says Abraham Lucas is "not quite ready," still dealing with some discomfort. He received an injection in his knee earlier and while he's running, there's still some steps that need to be made before he returns to the field. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 30, 2023

At this point, I don’t totally discount the possibility that Lucas is really done for the season and that we’re delaying the inevitable. There’s been a bit of vagueness over what’s ailing Lucas’ knee specifically, and an injection seems to be something in lieu of surgery. We’ll have to wait and find out.

The good news is that Phil Haynes should be back from his calf injury, which should give the Seahawks as close to their Week 1 starting offensive line as possible. Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, and Evan Brown started last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns, whereas rookie Anthony Bradford filled in for Haynes over the past two games at right guard. Presumably Haynes will return to the starting lineup again, but Bradford has fared pretty well in Haynes’ absence.