The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of moves on the active roster and practice squad on Tuesday.

On the 53-man roster, Leonard Williams is officially a part of the team after Monday’s trade, but someone obviously had to go in order to make room for the former New York Giants and Jets star. Wide receiver Cody Thompson has been waived seemingly for the umpteenth time, and if he clears waivers then we should expect him back on the practice squad. Seattle has five wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and Dee Eskridge) on the active roster, so Thompson’s spot was always tenuous.

Speaking of the practice squad, undrafted free agent rookie safety Jonathan Sutherland is back with the team after he was previously waived with an injury settlement. Sutherland was one of the training camp standouts and better preseason performers, so it’s good to see him still in the Seahawks’ plans.

NT Carl Davis was released to get Sutherland on board.

Update: The Seahawks also let go of SaRodorick Thompson from the practice squad, so perhaps Cody Thompson will get that spot if he clears waivers.