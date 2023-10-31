The NFL Trade Deadline can get exciting, or it can fly entirely under the radar depending on how active teams are up to the wire. This season, things got pretty interesting for the Seattle Seahawks, as they made a splash move to acquire Leonard Williams from the New York Giants. Considering that the team recently lost their top edge players recently following Uchenna Nwosu’s season-ending surgery, many expected that the team might be pursuing more help outside. Apparently, this assumption wasn’t entirely inaccurate, as the team was reportedly in talks to acquire New England Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche.

Josh Uche is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, so he could potentially be an offseason target for the Seahawks if he reaches the market. The case is similar for Leonard Williams and Montez Sweat, who are both on the final year of their contracts, as well. Sweat, of course, was traded from the Washington Commanders to the Chicago Bears for a second round pick. As mentioned above, the Seahawks were active — as they usually are — and did their due diligence on the other linemen that were on the trade block (or at least on the trade-radar...). At this point, it is unclear whether or not they ended up making the move for Williams due to the asking price on guys like Uche, Sweat, or (shudders), Chase Young, or if it was simply because he was the player they liked the most out of the guys who were available. Regardless, this report at least confirms the team was pursuing a trade to add some help outside.