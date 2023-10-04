NFL Odds: Rams & Cardinals underdogs, 49ers favored in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a 24-3 thumping of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 will get to enjoy the bye in Week 5, giving the many members of the roster who are battling injury an opportunity to rest and recover. The other NFC West division rivals will all be in action Sunday, though the Hawks will head into Week 6 in second place in the division, as none of the action this weekend has a chance to impact where the Seahawks sit in the standings.

While Seattle is at home resting, though, all three division rivals face what could potentially be a very difficult matchup.

Eagles @ Rams — 1:05pm — FOX — O/U 50.5

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles head west to take on the 2021 NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of the last two teams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Rams have failed to follow up on their season opening victory over the Seahawks, and have dropped two of the three games since. Meanwhile, the Eagles enter the game undefeated, but have managed to defeat the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders by a total of 14 points, despite the fact that those teams have combined for a 4-8 record so far on the young season.

The Eagles are favored in what oddsmakers expect to be one of the highest scoring games of the weekend (only the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings has a higher Over/Under at DraftKings Sportsbook as of publication).

Bengals @ Cardinals — 1:05pm — FOX — O/U 44.5

While the Rams are facing the defending NFC Champions, the Arizona Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has started slow after making the AFC Championship game in each of the past two seasons. Both teams enter the contest at 1-3, and it is Cincinnati who brings the 31st ranked scoring offense to the field in spite of having made Joe Burrow the highest paid player in NFL history during the offseason.

The matchup to watch will be whether that 31st ranked Bengals offense can find success against the 25th ranked Cardinals defense that is surrendering 25.5 points per game, or almost double the 12.3 points per game that Cincinnati is averaging so far this season.

Cowboys @ 49ers — 8:15pm — NBC — O/U 45

Sunday Night Football brings a fascinating matchup of two of the most storied franchises in NFL history, with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers having a combined 10 Super Bowl titles between them. Of course, it’s been almost three decades since either one of these teams hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, with the last Super Bowl win by either the coming during the first Clinton administration.

In any case, when the two teams take to the field Sunday evening they will be facing off in a game that could have significant playoff seeding implications come January. The Niners enter the game as favorites, which is not surprising for a team that has looked very good during the first four games of the season, and which will have the advantage of playing at home in primetime.

