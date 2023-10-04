Everybody knows the Seattle Seahawks passed on Jalen Carter, who became the favorite to win Rookie of the Year after the first game.

But the guy they chose instead just made a herculean leap up to become neck-and-neck with Carter in the odds to win ROY.

Devon Witherspoon’s hitherto unprecedented defensive performance skyrocketed him up to the second most likely to be the NFL’s best rookie, according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds (as of late Tuesday).

While Carter has an elite cast around him on the Philadelphia defensive line, Witherspoon has found an equally beneficial home in Seattle. Team’s can’t just throw it towards Riq Woolen’s side, as he appears as lock down as last season. Coupled with the pass rush coming on stronger each week, the Seahawks secondary might be in for a massive feast this season.

It was largely a need and positional argument that followed the 2023 draft, as extremely talented defensive linemen are (1) hard to come by and (2) arguably hold the most important position on that side of the ball. For a cornerback to even come close to the impact a player like Carter might have, he’d have to be extraordinary.

No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon is having a breakout game:



7 tackles

2 sacks

4 QB pressures

97-yard INT return TD pic.twitter.com/8frXzfviV7 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

I believe Witherspoon is that.

It will be fascinating to watch this season, as these two players - who had their names inextricably linked anyway from the moment Seattle drafted Witherspoon - have now become the most dynamic defensive rookies in the NFL after just four games.