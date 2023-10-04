 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Seahawks defense crushes Giants in 24-3 romp

Devon Witherspoon wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week after historic performance

It took only three games for the Seahawks rookie to get his first award.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

As expected, Seattle Seahawks rookie corner Devon Witherspoon’s outstanding performance against the New York Giants netted him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Witherspoon had a pair of sacks (one on Daniel Jones, one on Parris Campbell on a failed double pass), seven total tackles, and a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown that buried the Giants’ chances of a comeback.

Witherspoon’s pick-6 is the second-longest in Seahawks history, only behind Bobby Wagner’s 98-yard trot against the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. Much like Tre Brown earlier in the season, Witherspoon’s first interception doubled as a touchdown return.

OptaSTATS says Witherspoon did something no player in NFL history (or at least since sacks have been recorded) has ever done in a game.

You know it was a phenomenal showing worthy of winning an award when the other top NFC candidate was Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who sacked Bryce Young three times and forced a fumble that was eventually returned for a go-ahead touchdown. That probably wins DPOW most other weeks, but Witherspoon swooped in and showcased why the Seahawks took him at No. 5 overall.

