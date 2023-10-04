Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams’ return to the field lasted all of one series, leaving the team’s 24-3 win over the New York Giants after Daniel Jones’ knee collided with his head during an attempted tackle. Adams was later diagnosed with a concussion, and was seen having a sideline outburst at the independent neurological consultant.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Concussions are obviously very serious and can affect your brain functionality numerous ways, including emotionally. Adams was noticeably wobbly getting back to his feet and still struggled to walk normally even after he was off the playing field.

Incredibly, the NFL is looking at disciplining Adams for his actions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL is considering discipline against Seahawks’ Jamal Adams for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Adams has since issued an apology in a statement posted to social media.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG,” Adams wrote. “You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way.

“Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player’s health is essential. Much respect to you!”

While it is understandable that the league does not want any hostility or feeling of an unsafe work environment towards these doctors and consultants, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler’s take on the matter seems the most succinct for this whole situation.

Common side effects from concussions include irritability, anger, aggressive behavior, outbursts etc. https://t.co/g9O6wkM3S9 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 4, 2023

We’ll see if Adams gets anything beyond a reprimand, or if he’ll actually be fined for showing a common symptom after getting concussed.

For the record, Pete Carroll believes that Adams will be good to go after the bye week.