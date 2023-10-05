Field Gulls Mailbag: Taking your questions during the Seahawks bye week!

It’s a bye week for the Seattle Seahawks, and after the dread and despair from the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle enters its week off at 3-1 and one of just 10 NFL teams with a winning record.

While we wait for Seattle to return against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 15, let’s do another Field Gulls Mailbag! You submit your questions in the comments section (if you don’t have an account, sign up here!) about anything related to the Seahawks, or I suppose other NFL-related matters.

Just like the last mailbag, I’ll be answering your questions in video format, but in better lighting and camera quality. In all likelihood I’ll record the video on Friday and have it up over the weekend.

Once again, I ask that if you have multiple questions to put those questions in separate comments. And for questions you really want answered, click on the rec button.