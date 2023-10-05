In Today’s Links: Observations on the D, our Seattle Seahawks lead the league in pressures (per PFF), 2024 draft notes, mailbags, Geno questions, Witherspoon, Marshawn Lynch’s Russell Wilson story and more! Keep resting. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Marshawn Lynch shares insight on relationship with Russell Wilson - ESPN

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Marshawn Lynch spoke about his relationship with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

Do the Seahawks keep having the best draft class? - Seaside Joe

Reviewing 2019-2023 Seahawks draft classes by position: Seaside Joe 1677

PFF: Seahawks now lead NFL in total pressures this season - Seahawks Wire

Rapid improvement from the pass rush

Draft notes 04/10: Howard Cross, Tyler Guyton, Ray Davis « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is the third time I’ve watched Notre Dame and on each occasion Cross has impressed me far more than some of the other big name DT’s eligible for 2024. I was put off a little by his size (6-1, 288lbs) but it’s time to get over that and talk about his talent.

Seattle Seahawks Observations: K.J. Wright on Witherspoon and D - Seattle Sports

What does former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright make of Devon Witherspoon and the defense's big breakout in Monday's win?

Schlereth: What Seahawks OL is doing with backups is 'amazing' - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks didn't have much of a problem winning on Monday despite playing an offensive line completely made up of backups.

Seahawks Mailbag: Pass Rush Heating Up, Geno Smith’s Accuracy, ‘Spoonman’ & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks at the quarter mark: Strengths, weaknesses and questions after 3-1 start - The Athletic

The Seahawks enter their bye week 3-1 and coach Pete Carroll says, "We're just getting going."

Seattle Seahawks Using Bye Week For A 'New Perspective' On Season Ahead - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks put together maybe the most complete effort by the team in 2023 during a 24-3 drubbing of the New York Giants. That performance was a far cry from the egg that the team laid in the second half of the season opener against the Rams.

NFC West News

49ers news: Jimmie Ward discusses bitter ending with Kyle Shanahan, 49ers - Niners Nation

It’s safe to say the former San Francisco 49ers safety did not have the best end to his tenure with the team

49ers' Brock Purdy is More Than a System Quarterback - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It is incredibly lazy to call Brock Purdy a system quarterback for the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Give Injury Updates on Budda Baker, Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about safety Budda Baker and Kyler Murray today.

Early Cardinals MVP, rookie of the year nominations in all 3 phases - Revenge of the Birds

Who are the Cardinals’ leaders for MVP and ROY after first quarter of the season?

Rams offensive line looking for respect this season, will they get it? - Turf Show Times

Rams offensive line is doing its job, will people respect it?

Matthew Stafford has a full practice; Cooper Kupp is limited - NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford injured his hip in Sunday's victory over the Colts.

Los Angeles Rams' Kevin Dotson Shines in First Start vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have been forced to shuffle around the offensive line, but recent acquisition Kevin Dotson has earned head coach Sean McVay's praise.

Around The NFL

Giants OL rips fans for booing during embarrassing loss - Larry Brown Sports

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal had brutally dismissive criticism of fans that booed during Monday's loss.

Four Verts: As Anthony Richardson may prove to be the answer for Colts, 2 veteran QBs are holding their teams back - Yahoo Sports

After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.

Joe Burrow says 'this is the best I've felt' this season, 'optimistic' about calf ahead of Cardinals game - Yahoo Sports

The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.

Reviewing 2023 preseason predictions for all 32 NFL teams - ESPN+

We went out on a limb with our bold preseason predictions, but as we enter Week 5, which are on track, which need to be tweaked and which need to be changed entirely?

Confident Bucs embracing 'Bowles era' on both sides of ball - ESPN

The Bucs defense has embraced the identity of coach Todd Bowles, and the offense looks to be doing the same under quarterback Baker Mayfield.

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Ten players I want to see more involved moving forward - NFL.com

At the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season, David Carr identifies 10 players he wants to see more involved in their respective offenses moving forward.

Move the Sticks: Top QB pressure percentages, Highest graded rookies & Bears vs. Commanders 'TNF' preview - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Which 2023 NFL Draft picks have excelled so far? Our early All-Rookie Team - The Athletic

C.J. Stroud, Jalen Carter and Bijan Robinson are among the rookie standouts so far. Who else is thriving early in their careers?

2023 Week 5 NFL QB Power Rankings: Bills' Josh Allen surges into top three, Packers' Jordan Love plummets - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB almost a quarter into the year

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: San Francisco 49ers move to No. 1, Detroit Lions continue to climb | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

To kick off an NFL slate full of intriguing matchups, here are PFF's Week 5 power rankings.