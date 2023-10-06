The Seattle Seahawks took Zach Charbonnet in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. While he hasn’t had a lot of touches, he’s been making more of an impact as the weeks have progressed, creating a potent 1-2 punch with Ken Walker. In today’s links, Michael Bumpus breaks down Charbonnet’s involvement in the offense.

Seahawks News

Can Seahawks avoid same post-Giants win slump they had in 2022? - Seaside Joe

Taking Super Joes questions during the Bye Week! Seaside Joe 1678

Rost: Seattle Seahawks who are rising and waiting to take off - Seattle Sports

An early bye gives us a chance to look at the best starts thus far, as well as a pair of Seattle Seahawks still waiting to take off.

Bumpus: Why Seahawks are using Charbonnet 'the right way' - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus is a big fan of what he's seen from Seattle Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet through his first four games.

What Witherspoon's breakout performance means for the Seahawks defense - ESPN

Witherspoon had seven tackles, two sacks and a 97-yard pick-six on Monday vs. the Giants.

Seahawks 2023 First Quarter Honor Roll - Seahawks.com

A look at the players, plays and trends that stood out in the first four games of the 2023 season.

Seattle Seahawks 1st Quarter Report Card: Noah Fant, TEs Shine For Top-10 Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Injuries have been a significant issue for the Seattle Seahawks early in the 2023 season, but even with the offensive line rotating in as many as four reserves at a time in the first four weeks, Geno Smith and the offense have kept humming anyway.

NFC West News

49ers vs. Cowboys, 5 players to watch: Isaiah Oliver vs. CeeDee Lamb - Niners Nation

Expect the Dallas Cowboys to challenge the San Francisco 49ers nickel cornerback

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Previewing the San Francisco 49ers' Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Arizona Cardinals Sign Veteran Running Back to Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have added running back depth.

What to make of the Cardinals’ Jeckyl and Hyde Defense - Revenge of the Birds

Four weeks into the season, how concerned should Cardinals’ fans be about the team’s defense?

Where does the Rams offensive line rank after 4 games? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line has been a major talking point this season. After a disastrous 2022 that was filled with injuries, there was a major focus to figure out the offensive line. The...

Los Angeles Rams Expect To Have Breakout RB vs. Eagles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams plan on having running back Kyren Williams against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Around The NFL

Micah Parsons had great way of sticking up for Daniel Jones - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons stuck up for Daniel Jones with a video he tweeted featuring the New York Giants quarterback

Cowboys’ best chance at an upset: Force 49ers to make the mistake they rarely do - Yahoo Sports

The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.

Thursday Night Football: D.J. Moore's career night helps Bears end 14-game losing streak - NBC Sports

Chicago beat Washington 40-20 as Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson's poise under pressure keeping Colts in the game - ESPN

For every late decision or missed opportunity Richardson displayed early in Week 4, it seemed he made an equally remarkable play later on.

Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 4 + playoff chances of last-place teams in each division - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson headline top 10 most complete NFL running backs entering Week 5 - NFL.com

In today's NFL, running backs have a multitude of responsibilities. So, who are the truly well-rounded stars at the position? After crunching the numbers, the Next Gen Stats analytics team provides the top 10 most complete RBs. Where does rookie sensation

Biggest NFL surprises, disappointments: Bucs stand out; Broncos, Bears need help - The Athletic

The first quarter of the season is over, and while Baker Mayfield is flying high in Tampa, Sean Payton is already in a hole with Denver.

Prisco's Week 5 NFL picks: 49ers hold off Cowboys, Commanders beat Bears, Steelers sink Ravens as home dogs - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco shares all of his Week 5 picks, including a tough road game for the Eagles

NFL Week 5 cornerback rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Each week, after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top cornerbacks of the 2023 season.