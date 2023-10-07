I suspect that many had the Seattle Seahawks at either 2-2 or 3-1 entering the bye week, but not necessarily with the Los Angeles Rams as part of that loss column. There are not a lot of above .500 teams in the NFL right now, so Seattle being in that club is no small achievement.

These are the next four games for Seattle following the bye:

at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM)

vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM)

vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM)

at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM)

At the moment, the Bengals and Cardinals are both 1-3 but you could argue the Cardinals may be the harder matchup at this point. Cleveland is 2-2 and on a bye and probably 2-3 when they play the Seahawks because they face the San Francisco 49ers after their break. Then you have the Ravens sitting at 3-1 and looking like the clear favorites to win the AFC North, and certainly if Lamar Jackson and other key players stay healthy they might contend for the top seed.

It doesn’t look like Kyler Murray will be back for the Seahawks game, so Joshua Dobbs would still be the starter. Joe Burrow is a major question mark given his ineffectiveness playing through injury, but the alternative is Jake Browning so his Achilles basically needs to explode for the Bengals to sit him... which is tempting fate. Deshaun Watson didn’t play last week but he’ll be ready after the bye, and Lamar is Lamar but the Ravens seem to have major injuries every week.

My gut instinct is a 2-2 record out of this four-game stretch. I believe they beat both Cincinnati and Arizona, but falter against the Cleveland defense at home on throwback day, and suffer a heavy loss to the Ravens on my birthday.

What about you? Go to your crystal ball and make your predictions!

Poll How many wins will the Seahawks manage over the next four games? 0

1

2

3

4 vote view results 0% 0 (3 votes)

2% 1 (10 votes)

12% 2 (51 votes)

66% 3 (279 votes)

18% 4 (76 votes) 419 votes total Vote Now

