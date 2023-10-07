Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

When the 2023 schedule first came out, a lot of 12s looked at Seattle’s Week 5 bye and let out a resounding, “Ugh!”

Yet here we are at the aforementioned bye and I think the overwhelming view is that the bye is exceptionally well-timed, particularly in light of how banged up the team is (especially on the offensive line).

Seattle earned a 3-1 record over the first four weeks with an ugly home loss against a division rival (FTR!) preceding an overtime road win against a strong Detroit Lions team, a two-score win over an un-strong Carolina Panthers team, and a really, really fun win on Monday Night Football.

Because the Seahawks are off this week, the SB Nation Reacts survey only had one question.

Well, Seattle’s Reacts survey only had one question . . .

We’re going to take advantage of that to look around the league a little bit, with “stops” in New York, Denver, and each of the NFC West locales.

But first . . .

Seahawks Fan Confidence

Devon Witherspoon had a coming out party in the Big Apple and seemingly every Seahawks defender took Daniel Jones to the ground as their way of showing support for ‘Spoon’s burgeoning Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

The 24-3 final score was closer than it looks (Seattle’s offense didn’t do a whole lot) and also not even remotely that close.

Fan confidence, which was at 87% after Seattle beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, jumped up another 8 points after the sack-fest in NYC.

Meanwhile, in New York . . .

You know that phrase / theory that for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction?

Yeah, it’s not exactly true when it comes to fan confidence.

Don’t get me wrong, the confidence of New York Giants fans took a downward turn after Seattle embarrassed them on Monday Night Football.

It wasn’t “equal” to the spike in Seattle’s fan confidence though.

As noted above, Seattle’s fan confidence jumped by 8 points, but confidence in the Giants PLUMMETED . . . from 54% after Week 3 to 29% after Week 4.

Denver’s comeback sends confidence soaring

Since we’re looking around the league, it seems like “fair game” to check in on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Fan confidence was at a low point - well, a low point for this season anyway . . . and then the Broncos fell behind the winless Bears (in Chicago) by 21 points with less than 20 minutes left in the game.

It might have been “fun” to see the poll results if Sean Payton’s crew hadn’t been successful in overcoming that deficit, but . . . Denver managed to come back and flew home with their first win of the year.

As a result, fan confidence spiked.

At least for now.

Now for the NFC West . . .

Let’s start with the San Francisco 49ers, whose fans prove that confidence is a fickle thing after the home team let their NFC West rivals (Arizona) hang around longer than might have been necessary.

You read that right: The Niners won by 19 points, and fan confidence went down.

On a personal note, it’s going to be really fun to see Santa Clara’s poll results after the Seahawks beat them at Lumen Field in Week 12

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals, who trailed the Niners by a mere 5 points heading into the fourth quarter, saw fan confidence remain flat.

At 95%.

Yeah, they’re still riding high from embarrassing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

That just leaves one team . . .

The Los Angeles Rams raced out to a BIG lead in Indianapolis last Sunday - it was 20-zip at halftime, and the FTRs added a field goal to make it 23-nothing with just over 7 minutes left in the third quarter.

Then, in absolutely glorious fashion, the Rams surrendered 23 straight points and the game went to overtime.

Unfortunately, the Rams won the coin toss, WR Puka Nacua continued his assault on the NFL record books, and the Colts never touched the ball.

Fan confidence spiked in L.A.

Wrapping things up

Just for grins, let’s look at the NFC West standings, confidence-wise:

T-1: Arizona and Seattle at 95%

3RD: Los Angeles at 94%

LAST: Santa Clara at 92%

I’ll admit that I really, really, REALLY like seeing the Niners at the bottom of the standings. Having the “4th-place” team at 92% in fan confidence is pretty wild though.

I know Seattle has the weekend off, but . . .

Go Hawks!

