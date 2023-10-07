Field Gulls Mailbag: Which position group could be the Seahawks’ greatest strength?

The weekend is here, and there’s no Seattle Seahawks football to watch. Now’s as good a time as any to bring back the Field Gulls Mailbag for a special bye week edition.

I asked for some questions in this post a couple of days ago, and I responded to 10 of those in today’s video. You had a lot of thoughts about the defense, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the upcoming schedule, and plenty more concerning Seahawks football!

Hopefully this recording quality is improved from the last time. I’m in a different room (aka “I moved.”) and the lighting from the ceiling fan shouldn’t be too much of a deterrent.

Each question will be timestamped, so if you want to skip to a specific question then go right ahead!

burleson18 (0:43)

Gabriel de Sousa (3:14)

snper (9:30)

AestheticsInMotion (15:30)

drjacko (19:18)

OrrinGoHawksDoyle (21:42)

neopangaea (26:41)

Jazzaloha (27:52)

Blaze57 (29:44)

Baldwinsghost (33:15)

To appease both fans of written work and video work, if we do two Q&As per month (in-season) then one will be a video, the other will be typed up. I think that strikes a happy balance, and that way no one has to actually hear or see me be a stream of consciousness when I actually formulate my responses.

