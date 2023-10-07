In Today’s Links: First Quarter awards from various people who know, and others that know less; Checking in with the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class; A breakdown of the D-Line’s performance, so far. Some other things, as well. Injury reports and the like. Kick back. Rest up. Eat well. We head to ‘Natti in a few more days.

Seahawks News

Chip Chart: Have the Seahawks had any blue chip players emerge this season? - Seaside Joe

Are Devon Witherspoon, Noah Fant, Ken Walker or any other Seahawks in the blue chip category yet? Seaside Joe 1679

Analysis: Seahawks should follow example of Friday trades by 49ers, Dolphins - Seahawks Wire

The 49ers added another pass rusher and the Dolphins added another WR. Here's why the Seahawks should follow their example.

Curtis Allen’s first quarter report card « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest article by Curtis Allen…

Seahawks Rookie Check-In: How Seattle's picks have done so far - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks on bye this week, Brandon Gustafson takes a closer look at how the team's rookies have performed so far.

Bump: Where Seahawks have become a more disciplined defense - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus breaks down some improvements he's seeing with the Seattle Seahawks' defense, including where they are more disciplined.

Devon Witherspoon is a budding star and other Seahawks rookie observations - The Athletic

Witherspoon has already earned an NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor. How well are his other draft classmates faring after four games?

Seattle Seahawks Bye Week Report Card: D-Line Exceeding Expectations - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Anchored by a better-than-advertised defensive line and a retooled linebacker corps, the Seattle Seahawks have progressively improved in the first four weeks of the season on defense with plenty of room left to grow after the upcoming bye week.

NFC West News

49ers news: Elijah Mitchell is out; Kyle Shanahan talks Randy Gregory - Niners Nation

Initially, the San Francisco 49ers had hoped that Elijah Mitchell’s injury was day-to-day. But Kyle Shanahan said now that it’s more week-to-week

49ers Acquire DE Randy Gregory From the Broncos - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Denver Broncos have traded defensive end Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Execs Believe Arizona Cardinals Are Done With Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals - according to ESPN's Dan Graziano - are reportedly undecided on Kyler Murray's future. Agents and other teams believe they know the direction they're going.

Under-used Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Here are some players who could give the team a boost, if called on or featured more

Rams ‘model the way’ on drafting players into immediate opportunities - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams had no first round picks, but have 3 rookies playing like first round picks

Cooper Kupp Will Return For Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Los Angeles NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all the latest news for the Los Angeles Rams

Around The NFL

Sean Payton addresses his Nathaniel Hackett comments before facing Jets - Larry Brown Sports

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton once again had to answer for his comments about Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett prior to Sunday's game.

Jordan Love’s Packers start mirrors Aaron Rodgers. But he's still missing a key advantage Rodgers had - Yahoo Sports

There's a significant difference between the offense each quarterback took over, and everyone in Green Bay should realize Love isn't just going to turn the corner on his own.

NFL Quarter Season Awards: MVP, Rookies of the Year, and more - Yahoo Sports

The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.

Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL, Roger Goodell remains stuck in Nevada appellate system - NBC Sports

It's been 104 weeks to the day since the football world turned upside down in response to the news of certain emails sent by Raiders coach Jon Gruden in 2011, when he worked for ESPN.

NFL Week 5 injuries - Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful; Pickett, OBJ look to play - ESPN

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) is doubtful and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) is questionable for the Lions. OBJ says he'll give it a go for the Ravens. Our NFL Nation reporters weigh in with injury updates.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start ‘em, Sit ‘em Week 5 - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 5.

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2023 season: Multiple representatives for Texans, Lions, Patriots - NFL.com

Marc Ross identifies his top 25 rookies at the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season. The Texans, one of three teams with multiple representatives in the rankings, lead the way with four players on the list.

How Trevor Lawrence quietly revived the Jaguars: ‘We can beat whoever lines up across from us’ - The Athletic

The Jaguars quarterback has found a way as a leader to galvanize a roster and bring a franchise back into relevancy.

Ranking the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft class: Texans' C.J. Stroud, Eagles' Jalen Carter lead the way - CBSSports.com

No surprise at the top, but a RB and a CB are off to strong starts

PFF Rookie Record Book: Looking back at the best four-game starts | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We’ve gone back through all our years of data and grades to look at the highest grades through the first four weeks of the season. And yes, the list does feature some names from the 2023 class.