2023 NFL Season, Week 5: NFL TV coverage maps, commentators, and open thread

For the second week in a row, the Seattle Seahawks are not playing on Sunday, but this week they’re not playing at all. We have NFL football from 6:30 am in London all the way to the 5:15 evening kickoff in Santa Clara.

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are the designated road team after “hosting” the Atlanta Falcons last week at Wembley Stadium. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will have the call on NFL Network and NFL+.

The 10 AM rotation is... not very strong. It just isn’t. Main distribution on CBS is the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, while FOX’s top game in the same window is the New York Giants at the Miami Dolphins. That’s probably not going to end well for New York.

Late game action includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings on CBS, while many on FOX will get the 1:05 singleheader kick between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

This is your open thread up until the SNF kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers! Coverage maps and announcers are courtesy of 506 Sports.

CBS (10 AM)

CBS Late

FOX (10 AM + Eagles-Rams and Bengals-Cardinals at 1:05 PM)

Our Tallysight picks: