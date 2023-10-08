Hello. Welcome to Field Gulls, a professional American Football blog whose content is centered on the wonderful team known as the Seattle Seahawks. In professional NFL football this week there is a bye and that means that nothing else is going on except for our ‘Hawks resting up, playing vids, ruminating on recent successes (and failures), and taking stock. Our team looks poised, prepared, and quite possibly may take a real swing at this thing we are calling the 2023 NFL season. How are you feeling? Where are your thoughts at the bye? A bit early, but I dare say it’s nice to catch our breath(s) and consider. Per usual, thank you for being here. Enjoy.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

