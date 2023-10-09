In Today’s Links: 3 areas in which our Seattle Seahawks can improve; Jordyn Brooks likes the early bye week; how did our upcoming opponents fare this weekend? Exciting stuff. 49ers look unbeatable, Cowboys look lost. Cardinals put up a fight, as do the Rams. Week 5 will come to a conclusion later this evening. Once that happens, our squad looks to the ‘Nati and an improving Bengals team. Calves be damned, lets get em!

Seahawks News

Seahawks Schedule: Opponent Check-In, Week 5 - Seaside Joe

Seahawks opponents, how are they and how they been? Seaside Joe 1681

Jordyn Brooks doesn’t mind early bye week for Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

Bump: The route concept for Seahawks to get JSN more involved - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shares how he thinks the Seattle Seahawks can better utilize rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: 3 Areas Team Must Improve Coming Out of Bye Week - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Winning three of their first four games, the Seattle Seahawks have gotten off to a strong start as they pursue a return to the playoffs. Where can they get better to improve their odds of hanging in the NFC West and emerging as contender in the NFC after their bye week?

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 takeaways from the Niners 42-10 win over the Cowboys - Niners Nation

The 49ers dominated the Cowboys in a primetime game to improve to 5-0.

49ers leave no doubt about status as the NFL's best team with blowout over Cowboys - Yahoo Sports

The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.

49ers 42, Cowboys 10: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: San Francisco 49ers 42, Dallas Cowboys 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

In a primetime Sunday night matchup, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 42-10. The win brings the Niners' record to 5-0, while the Cowboys drop to 3-2.

Arizona Cardinals Week 5 Studs and Duds - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Studs and duds occupy a disappointing Week 5 outing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals blown out by Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with final score of 35-20 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals looked bad in their Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams lose to Eagles: 5 winners, 5 losers as L.A. drops below .500 - Turf Show Times

Rams have been outscored in the final two quarters each of the last four games; troubling trend sends them to 2-3

Los Angeles Rams Offense Falls Short in Second Half in Loss to Philadelphia Eagles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams offense could come through when it was needed in the team's Sunday loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Around The NFL

Nathaniel Hackett was fired up after Jets beat Broncos - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets were victorious on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The win clearly meant a little more to Nathaniel Hackett than most.

NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots awful again as Bill Belichick's nightmare season gets worse - Yahoo Sports

The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.

Sean Payton: "I've got to do a better job, it starts with me" - NBC Sports

The Broncos' head coach took the blame for falling to 1-4 with a loss to the Jets.

NFL 2023 Week 5: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 5.

Chaos conference: Examining the crowded field of a muddied AFC through five weeks - NFL.com

While the NFC has a clear top tier, the AFC picture is waiting to crystalize thanks to some agents of chaos who have muddied the waters. Judy Battista breaks down the conference following a wild Week 5.

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.

What we learned in NFL Week 5: Lions legitimately good, Patriots worst team in football? - The Athletic

Plus, injuries are affecting division contenders Indianapolis and Buffalo. Which team can best withstand them?

NFL Week 5 grades: 49ers earn an 'A+' for destroying Cowboys, Patriots get an 'F' after blowout loss to Saints - CBSSports.com

Here are the grades for every team that played in Week 5