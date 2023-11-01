Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s the first Seahawks Reacts survey for the month of November! As always, we kick things off with the fan confidence poll, which I’d like to think will be pretty high given the 5-2 start and top spot in the NFC West. Then there’s the prediction question for the final score margin for the Seahawks’ big showdown with the 6-2, AFC North powerhouse Baltimore Ravens. Is this the first time the majority of fans foresee a defeat?

But the big question this week is about Leonard Williams. The Seahawks traded for the veteran defensive lineman on Monday, giving up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection to the New York Giants. Williams’ contract is up this season, so he could be a rental or he could be a long-term ‘Hawk. This was Seattle’s only trade deadline move, and the following day the San Francisco 49ers acquired Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young for only a third-round pick.

Williams hasn’t played a snap for the Seahawks yet, but you can still grade the process. Did this satisfy a position of need for you? Did Seattle overpay in terms of draft capital, even if it meant the Giants would pay almost all of his 2023 salary? Should Seattle have instead pursued Chase Young?

There are A, B, C, D, and F letter grades for you to vote on. Your grading rubric is entirely up to you!

