It’s no secret that the Seattle Seahawks’ defense got off to a bit of a rough start this season, with over 1,200 yards of total offense allowed in the first three games.
Here’s a quick recap:
- Week 1: Allowed 426 yards of offense to the Los Angeles Rams, including 334 through the air, in an embarrassing defeat.
- Week 2: Allowed 418 yards of offense to the Detroit Lions, including 323 through the air, in an overtime win.
- Week 3: Allowed Andy Dalton to throw for 361 yards.
Focusing on just the passing . . .
Through 3 games, Seattle had allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 86 of 131 passes (65.6%) for 1,018 yards with 5 touchdowns and only 1 interception.
That works out to a passer rating of 98.71.
Not good.
Since then, things have been better.
Across the four games between Week 4 (at New York Giants) and Week 8 (vs Cleveland Browns), Seattle’s defense has limited opposing quarterbacks to 86 completions on 134 attempts (64.2%) which is nearly identical to what they had allowed over one less game to start the season.
The yardage from Weeks 4 to 8 is an entirely different story with Seattle’s four opponents combining for only 791 passing yards.
And INTs outnumbered TDs allowed, 5-to-3.
Passer rating?
From Week 4 to Week 8, it was 72.08.
That’s the high level view; now, let’s get a bit more granular.
Keeping in mind that feelings about Pro Football Focus’s grading system vary, here’s where each of Seattle’s top four cornerbacks rank after 8 weeks:
Note: I excluded CBs who’ve had less than 150 defensive snaps when pulling these numbers, which means players like Jalen Ramsey (49 snaps) and former-Seahawk Ugo Amadi (18 snaps) don’t push Seattle’s corners down the list.
Coverage Grade:
- No. 7 = Tre Brown (80.6), 235 defensive snaps
- No. 12 (tie) = Devon Witherspoon (79.1), 416 snaps
- No. 27 = Michael Jackson (71.3), 158 snaps
- No. 52 = Riq Woolen (63.9), 361 snaps
Tackling Grade:
- No. 20 = Michael Jackson (73.4)
- No. 31 = Tre Brown (68.8)
- No. 33 = Devon Witherspoon (68.0)
- No. 59 = Riq Woolen (59.7)
Overall Grade:
- No. 3 = Devon Witherspoon (84.4)
- No. 20 = Tre Brown (74.7)
- No. 23 = Michael Jackson (71.6)
- No. 60 = Riq Woolen (61.9)
I won’t speak for all of the 12s, but if someone told me before the season started that Seattle would have four cornerbacks ranked in (basically) the top half of the league - - Woolen was No. 60 out of 113 “qualifying” cornerbacks in Overall grade . . .
I would have been pretty happy.
Especially if I had also been told that last year’s co-leader for INTs and 3rd-place finisher in the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year vote would be the “worst” of the four as we near the halfway point of the season.
Rankings are only part of the equation though. Let’s look at the raw stats for each of these four cornerbacks through Week 8:
- 10 receptions on 17 targets (58.8%) for 171 yards (17.1 per catch)
- 1 touchdown allowed
- 2 interceptions and 4 Pass Break-Ups (PBUs)
- 4 penalties (1 declined)
- Passer rating against = 73.0
- 9 receptions on 12 targets (75%) for 100 yards (11.1 per catch)
- 0 TDs allowed
- 0 INTs and 1 PBU
- 0 penalties
- Passer rating against = 99.3
- 15 receptions on 35 targets (42.9%) for 149 yards (9.9 per catch)
- 1 TD allowed
- 1 INT and 5 PBUs
- 3 penalties
- Passer rating against = 53.2
- 18 receptions on 27 targets (66.7%) for 170 yards (9.4 per catch)
- 2 TDs allowed
- 1 INT and 3 PBUs
- 4 penalties (1 declined)
- Passer rating against = 93.1
Combined:
- 52 receptions on 91 targets (57.1%) for 590 yards (11.3 per catch)
- 4 TDs allowed
- 4 INTs and 13 PBUs
- 11 penalties (2 declined)
- Passer rating against = 73.05
For grins, here are the stat lines for Seattle’s cornerbacks versus Cleveland:
- Brown: 24 coverage snaps, 3 targets, 2 completions (66.7%), 18 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 PBU, 0 penalties, and a passer rating against of 82.6
- Jackson: 1 coverage snap, no targets
- Witherspoon: 38 coverage snaps, 6 targets, 1 completion (16.7%), 21 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 0 PBUs, 1 penalty, and a passer rating against of 41.7
- Woolen: 39 coverage snaps, 5 targets, 2 completions (40%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 penalties, and a passer rating against of 16.7
- Combined: 102 coverage snaps, 14 targets, 5 completions (35.7%), 64 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 3 penalties, and a passer rating against of 21.13
That’s a good day at the office.
Go Hawks!
