In Today’s Links: Leonard Williams, Leonard Williams and the first place Seahawks, Leonard Williams and the defense, Leonard Williams, and some bold predictions from Seaside Joe. Per usual, thank you for being here. Please, make yourselves at home.

Seahawks News

7 Bold Seahawks Predictions for 2024: Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads team in yards - Seaside Joe

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Leonard Williams as the face of the 2024 Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1703

Hawk Zone: Seahawks take top spot in NFC West after win over the Browns - king5.com

The Seahawks now sit at 5-2, atop the NFC West, after a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “It went over like gangbusters,” Terry Hollimon said. You hear from guys like Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks started the game strong, scoring 17 points in the first quarter.

Chase Young to 49ers, did the Seahawks overpay for Williams? « Seahawks Draft Blog

If you’re minded to not want to discuss the ins and outs of trade value, that’s fine. I just wanted to say this article probably isn’t for you.

Why Seattle Seahawks took the risk with Leonard Williams trade - Seattle Sports

All gambles are inherently risky, but the trade for Leonard Williams is a risk that the Seattle Seahawks' brass is willing to take.

Seahawks Football 101: How will Leonard Williams fit into defense? - Seattle Sports

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman takes a look at new Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams in this week's Football 101 video.

Seahawks Mailbag - 10-31-2023 - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks roll dice again in Leonard Williams trade, eyeing championship contention - The Athletic

The Seahawks made a bold move at a position that was already a strength, sending a clear message: They expect to compete for a Super Bowl.

New Stars Surfacing On Seattle Seahawks Already Stingy Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks walked away with a 24-20 win over the Browns on Sunday, and while it might not have been the most stylish of wins, the team was effective enough on both sides of the ball to earn the victory.

NFC West News

49ers news: How Chase Young fits with Nick Bosa and the Niners - Niners Nation

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers made a splash at the deadline.

49ers are Following a 2019 Blueprint by Trading for Chase Young - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trading for Chase Young draws parallels to what the 49ers did in the middle of their 2019 Super Bowl season.

Arizona Cardinals Announce Roster Moves After Trade Deadline - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following roster moves following the end of the league's trade deadline.

Red Rain Podcast: Talking Trades and ARI/CLE Preview with SB Nation’s Barry Shuck - Revenge of the Birds

Barry and I agreed to terms on an ARI/CLE trade

Rams sign free agent QB Dresser Winn, not the move that fans wanted - Turf Show Times

With Matthew Stafford on the mend, Brett Rypien is expected to start with Dresser Winn as backup

'Unsung Hero' of Los Angeles Rams Run Game? Tyler Higbee Reacts to Praise - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams may be able to produce on the ground with any running back, but any tight end? Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein disagrees, praising tight end Tyler Higbee.

Around The NFL

NFL trade deadline winners and losers: Eagles, 49ers pounce with eyes on Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.

NFL Power Rankings: Who's the real midseason MVP? It's Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Yahoo Sports

Is it finally the year a receiver gets consideration for MVP?

Raiders fire coach Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler - ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, it was announced late Tuesday night.

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

Which NFL team took the top spot in this week's poll? And how is every team's quarterback performing?

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, reaction to trades, battle for NFC No. 7 Seed & Week 9 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles, Ravens at the top, plus something scary for every team - The Athletic

For Halloween, we're looking at scary things this week, including the 49ers' skid, the Bills' injuries and the Falcons' QB controversy.

2023 NFL trade deadline winners and losers: Chase Young, 49ers win big while Jets, Broncos eat bad deals - CBSSports.com

All the winners and losers after the trade deadline has passed