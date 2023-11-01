Do you like good news? Here’s some good news.

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up Wednesday practice for this Sunday’s pivotal Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. New Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams, sporting No. 99, is present at team facilities and participated in practice.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (in blue, new number 99) begins his first practice with the #Seahawks today, after his trade from the New York Giants. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/z7geWOUcs8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2023

Only Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams were held out of practice, and both were essentially veterans’ rest. Lockett has been light on practice with a hamstring injury, whereas Adams is just doing general maintenance on his knee.

Boye Mafe, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, and Jerrick Reed II were all listed as limited participants. Haynes returning to practice inches the Seahawks closer to having a full-strength offensive line again.

DK Metcalf, Damien Lewis, Kenny McIntosh, and Austin Faoliu were all full participants. McIntosh and Faoliu are not on the 53-man roster yet, so decisions will eventually have to be made on activating them.

Happily for the Seahawks, a pretty tiny injury report for Wednesday. Adams just resting, and Lockett has been taking many days off of late and then playing to his usual level on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/UGp8TKFidC — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 1, 2023

One thing to note on the Ravens side is that neither left tackle Ronnie Stanley nor right tackle Morgan Moses practiced. Odell Beckham Jr also sat out Wednesday practice but he’s not exactly been a major factor in Baltimore’s offense.