Seahawks have pleasantly light Wednesday injury report ahead of Ravens game

Only two players didn’t practice, and there’s nothing to worry about for either one of them.

By Mookie Alexander
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Do you like good news? Here’s some good news.

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up Wednesday practice for this Sunday’s pivotal Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. New Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams, sporting No. 99, is present at team facilities and participated in practice.

Only Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams were held out of practice, and both were essentially veterans’ rest. Lockett has been light on practice with a hamstring injury, whereas Adams is just doing general maintenance on his knee.

Boye Mafe, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, and Jerrick Reed II were all listed as limited participants. Haynes returning to practice inches the Seahawks closer to having a full-strength offensive line again.

DK Metcalf, Damien Lewis, Kenny McIntosh, and Austin Faoliu were all full participants. McIntosh and Faoliu are not on the 53-man roster yet, so decisions will eventually have to be made on activating them.

One thing to note on the Ravens side is that neither left tackle Ronnie Stanley nor right tackle Morgan Moses practiced. Odell Beckham Jr also sat out Wednesday practice but he’s not exactly been a major factor in Baltimore’s offense.

