2023 NFL Season, Week 9: Seahawks travel to Baltimore for huge matchup vs. Ravens

The top team in the NFC West takes on the top team in the AFC North.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are the top team in the NFC West entering November, while the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are the leaders in the AFC North. That makes for a tasty clash in Baltimore on November 5.

Lamar Jackson has played like an MVP candidate, while Baltimore’s defense is tops in points allowed and pass yards per attempt. It’s hard to score on the Ravens defense, and hard to stop them from scoring. Seattle’s offense has not been clicking on all cylinders as of late, but the defense has been right up there with Baltimore’s as one of the best in the NFL over the past month.

And yet, the Ravens already have a home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, who had Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Can Geno Smith and company make a huge statement with a road win?

What’s at stake?

The Seahawks would remain in first in the NFC West with a win, but would automatically drop to second on a tiebreaker with the 49ers with a loss. Baltimore is gunning for the top seed in the AFC alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll remain in the AFC North lead regardless of result this week.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 6-point underdog with the over/under currently at 44 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Ravens airs live on CBS at 10 AM PT on Sunday, November 5, with commentary from the lead team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Ravens game coverage.