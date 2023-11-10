The Seattle Seahawks need a win right now. They are 5-3 and are still in advantageous playoff position, but they don’t have a lot of margin for error following a dismantling at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens if they want to maintain control over their own fate. Meanwhile, their floundering foes in the San Francisco 49ers return from their bye looking to end a three-game losing skid, which they will have the opportunity to do when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for a morning kickoff. The Josh Dobbs-less Arizona Cardinals will be kicking off their home game against the Atlanta Falcons in the afternoon, and the LA Rams are on bye. Then we will wrap it up with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders game in Prime Time! So who is DraftKings Sportsbook favoring this week? Let’s take a look!

49ers @ Jaguars — 10:00am — FOX — O/U 45

Remember when Brock Purdy was the GOAT? Now he is just another garden variety under-performing passer who may or may not resemble the player that the media wanted him to be following the 2022 season. A month ago, I bet the Niners would be heavy favorites in this one. Now, they arrive in Florida with a mere three-point advantage, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In a vacuum, I would say that the Jags could walk away with the victory here... but I simply don’t think the 49ers can lose four games in a row with the level of talent on their roster. Of course, a defeat would be pretty advantageous for the Seahawks in the race for the NFC West, so expect the worst but hope for the best?

The pick: Under 45 points, 49ers win straight up and cover the spread

Falcons @ Cardinals — 1:05pm — CBS — O/U 43

This should be fun. The Falcons fly into Arizona to take on the Cardinals in what can best be described as an all-out avian apocalypse. Or more accurately, a game between two losing teams, only one of whom has a realistic shot at playoff contention. Atlanta is second in the NFC South and one game behind the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will be traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings before the two teams will meet for the first time of the season next week. Surprisingly (at least to me), the Cardinals are only 2-point underdogs, and DraftKings Sportsbook is anticipating a higher-scoring game than I. Is this because Kyler Murray is expected back? Pardon me for being incredulous, but I think he needs more than one game to get back into the swing of things. The Seahawks don’t have any NFC South teams remaining on their schedule, so my biggest concern here is potential competition for a Wild Card spot, but hopefully that doesn’t end up factoring in for the Seahawks, as they should just go ahead and win the NFC West.

The pick: Under 43 points, Falcons win and cover the spread

Commanders @ Seahawks — 1:25pm — FOX — O/U 45.5

Here we go! A game with some potentially big playoff implications. The Commanders are 4-5, and sit behind the Seahawks, 49ers, and Cowboys, who are all 5-3. The Seahawks better hope they can put up more than three points this week, because a win would help to separate them from some of the pretenders — like Washington? The good news is that the Commanders are having a hard time keeping opponents off the board this season, and Seattle could use a date with a softer defense after the Ravens made them look like a scout team suffering from mono. A home game is just what the doc ordered. Sam Howell has struggled to protect the ball, so look for Devon Witherspoon to get busy, and maybe Riq Woolen houses his first pick of the season? This will help them beat a spread that is basically a touchdown, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The pick: Under 44.5 points, Seahawks win and cover the lofty spread

Jets @ Raiders — 5:20pm — NBC — O/U 37

The Jets get their second Prime Time game in a row, and why shouldn’t they? They have been one of the premier teams in the NFL this season, as have the powerhouse Raiders. Right? Wrong. The fact that these teams are 4-4 and 4-5 respectively betrays the fact that both have a negative point differential on the season and neither has displayed much offensive aptitude. The Jets are slight 1-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and they still have a defense that can clamp down on opposing offenses. I think that makes the difference in this one, at least enough to give the road team the victory.

The pick: Under 37 points, Jets win straight up and cover the spread