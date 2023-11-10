The transition between Week 9 and Week 10 marked the halfway point of the NFL’s 2023 season - and I do mean the halfway point, with 16 teams having played eight games, and 16 teams having played nine.

That’s 172 regular season games in the books, with 172 regular season games left to be played.

Somewhat appropriately (in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way), the second half of the season started with a matchup between two teams who had combined for fourteen losses over the first nine weeks.

Thankfully, we’re not here to talk about that; we’re here to talk about the NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team that The Athletic published earlier this week.

The write-ups

Here’s what The Athletic said about the two Seahawks that made their Midseason All-Rookie Team:

Anthony Bradford:

A new arrival on our list at the halfway point is Bradford, who didn’t debut until Week 3. The fourth-round pick from LSU has flashed an outstanding blend of power and athletic balance at guard, both in pass pro and the run game. We’ll see if he can stay healthy.

Devon Witherspoon:

Since his up-and-down NFL debut in Week 2, Witherspoon has not allowed a touchdown or catch of 25-plus yards over his past six games. He ranks second among rookies in pass breakups (six) and has been one of the better run-defending corners in the league.

They also included this beautiful social media post:

FTR’s Take

Between ‘Spoon’s coming out party on Monday Night Football (versus the New York Giants), the viral hit on Rondale Moore, and his current standing as the No. 2 favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Witherspoon’s inclusion The Athletic’s Midseason All-Rookie Team was expected.

Anthony Bradford though . . . I wasn’t sure anyone outside South Alaska was paying attention to him - especially since he’s only appeared in 5 of Seattle’s 8 games.

The skeptic in me thinks there must not be very many quality rookie offensive linemen, but The Athletic listed seven rookie o-linemen under “Honorable Mention” so that helps quiet the skeptic.

Also, per PFF, Bradford has only given up eleven pressures on 187 pass-blocking snaps (5.9%), and has yet to allow a sack, so . . . ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Honorable Mentions

In addition to the players that made the Midseason All-Rookie Team, there were also a number of “Honorable Mentions” at each position.

And four of the players who earned Honorable Mentions were Seahawks.

OFFENSE:

RB Zach Charbonnet

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Jake Bobo

DEFENSE:

Derick Hall

Will any of Seattle’s Honorable Mentions rise up over the final nine weeks of the season? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, it’s nice to see the well-deserved recognition.

Team Breakdown

For those who are curious, The Athletic’s Midseason All-Rookie Team has 31 members.

Here’s the breakdown, by team:

4 players from the Texans

3 players from the Lions and the Rams

2 players from the Seahawks (Go Hawks!), Steelers, and Vikings

1 player from the Bears, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Patriots, Ravens, and Saints

0 players from the 49ers, Bengals, Cardinals, Chiefs, Jaguars, Giants, Jets, Packers, Panthers, Raiders, and Titans

Go Hawks!