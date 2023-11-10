Pre-Snap Reads 11/10: Geno says improvements on offense must start with him

Up to this point, Geno Smith has had a weird year. He’s lead our Seattle Seahawks to a first-place tie with the 49ers, while looking more indecisive than at any point last season. He’s found a way to start getting Jaxson Smith-Njigba involved in the offense while simultaneously forcing the ball to DK Metcalf on an inexplicable number of occasions. In each game this season, I would personally say that Geno has made at least one or two or sometimes three top-5 highlight level throws while also making several bone-headed or rushed decisions that inevitably are regarded as turnovers or as drive-killers. Up to this point, Geno has has a weird year. If he improves and leads us to a play-off victory or two, he will still have had a weird year. Good or bad, he’s our QB1, for now. Let’s get behind him.

#np Stand By Your Man by Tammy Wynette

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

