Is the Brett Rypien revenge game on?!

Probably not, but the Los Angeles Rams’ most recent starting quarterback is now a part of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. The Spokane native is officially Seattle’s third quarterback behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Rypien started for the injured Matthew Stafford in last week’s 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and was let go after the Rams signed Carson Wentz.

Defensive tackle and preseason standout Matt Gotel was released from the practice squad to make room for Rypien. Austin Faoliu’s presence on the practice squad after he cleared waivers likely played a role in Gotel’s departure.

In addition to his brief stint with the Rams, Rypien also made a couple of starts with the Denver Broncos last season, losing against the New York Jets but beating the Arizona Cardinals when Russell Wilson was out due to injury. Losing both would’ve put the Seahawks’ pick from the Broncos at No. 3 overall instead of No. 5.

The Seahawks play the Rams in Week 11, so that’s one thing to keep in mind as far as game prep for that week.