 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Casual Friday open thread: The worst non-Seahawks live event you’ve ever attended

Just a total waste of your time and/or money.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
SOCCER: OCT 03 MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Seattle Sounders FC Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to another Casual Friday open thread, where we talk about things other than the Seattle Seahawks.

A few weeks back I asked you for some of your best (non-Seahawks) events you’ve ever attended. This included other Seattle sports events, non-Seattle sports events, music concerts, broadway shows, the Blue Angels, etc. Here are some of your responses!

Tyler Jorgensen
Musically, in around 2013 or so, was working in Portland and had a buddy get tickets to see Cake at the Doug Fir lounge. It's a small venue and just amazing to see a honed experienced professional band in a place like that. Cake is fantastic live and John McCrea is as witty sarcastic and funny in person as the music suggests.

Michael STUFR Edwards
Game 5 in 95. Saw the double in person.

Sporkhead
Robin Williams doing standup at the Paramount was an amazing experience. It was a lot of rehash of his Live on Broadway stuff, but he also put in local jokes as well.
"People in Seattle make Canadians look aggressive! I'll see you standing at a crosswalk at 3am with no traffic like 'I'll wait!' "

FollowingTheseLosersSince1977
Paul McCartney and Wings in the Wings Over America concert in the Kingdome.
June 10, 1976 - Ten bucks, and I waited in line at some record shop in Bellevue to buy tickets.

antediluvian
The final game of the western conference finals in 1990 between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns in Portland. The Blazers won by 3 points to win the series 4-2. This was the peak Clyde Drexler-Terry Porter team. We sat in the next to top row of Memorial Coliseum and had a blast. I was hoarse for days from cheering and my hands were sore and slightly swollen from clapping.
My best in-person sporting event…by far.

MNSeahawk
The first tee, Sunday at the 2016 Ryder Cup. One of the coolest things I've ever seen.

Now it’s time to flip it around. What are your worst live event experiences? Doesn’t necessarily have to be something you paid to attend, but it does have to entail just being a through disasterclass of a day. I have a feeling there could be a few non-Seahawks Seattle sports moments in the comments section out of this one.

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...