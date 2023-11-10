 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Report: Only one Seahawks player ruled out for Commanders game

It’s a positively light final injury report ahead of a huge game against Washington.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: OCT 15 Seahawks at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks’ Friday practice was filled with full participants, and as such the injury report is a very light one for Sunday’s Week 10 home showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Rookie right guard Anthony Bradford was the only player ruled out for Sunday, having not practiced on Thursday with a knee injury and then none at all for an apparent personal matter. Otherwise, no one else is out, no one is ruled doubtful, and the only played listed as questionable as tight end Colby Parkinson, running backs Kenny McIntosh and DeeJay Dallas, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The fact that all of those players were full participants may indicate they’re all in position to play, and Pete Carroll just about confirmed that’s the case.

So apart from Bradford, the Seahawks’ current active roster is about as healthy as can be, particularly along what’s been a depleted offensive line.

Here’s the final injury report:

By the way, the Commanders’ lone player on the injury report for this one is wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who’s questionable with a toe injury.

