The Seattle Seahawks’ Friday practice was filled with full participants, and as such the injury report is a very light one for Sunday’s Week 10 home showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Rookie right guard Anthony Bradford was the only player ruled out for Sunday, having not practiced on Thursday with a knee injury and then none at all for an apparent personal matter. Otherwise, no one else is out, no one is ruled doubtful, and the only played listed as questionable as tight end Colby Parkinson, running backs Kenny McIntosh and DeeJay Dallas, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The fact that all of those players were full participants may indicate they’re all in position to play, and Pete Carroll just about confirmed that’s the case.

Carroll says DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh appear ready to go. Will need to make a decision to get McIntosh on roster. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2023

Carroll says Jordyn Brooks has good chance to play Sunday. Says injury from the game. Brooks practiced today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2023

So apart from Bradford, the Seahawks’ current active roster is about as healthy as can be, particularly along what’s been a depleted offensive line.

Here’s the final injury report:

Updated Seahawks injury and participation report: pic.twitter.com/R2An5qsomh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2023

By the way, the Commanders’ lone player on the injury report for this one is wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who’s questionable with a toe injury.