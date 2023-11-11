Time to get serious.

The Seattle Seahawks lost as bad as losers can lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Now, let’s see where expectations meet bounce-back with some Week 10 prop bets. The Washington Commanders have nowhere near the defense of Baltimore, especially now that they’ve shipped out their two best pass rushers. Will any Seahawks be able to generate a big game? DraftKings Sportsbook has the details.

Here are four of the more intriguing prop bets this week:

DK Metcalf, Over / Under 66.5 yards (-115)

Metcalf represents the biggest O/U of this game, but it’s still a treacherous number. You’re basically evaluating whether the offense prioritizes fixing the inexplicable issues between he and Geno Smith, or stops trying to force it to Metcalf. I’m leaning towards the latter, with Metcalf coming back to more midsize target share and the tight ends finally coming back into the game plan. The under is intriguing here.

Geno Smith, O/U 261.5 passing yards (+100/-130)

This one is pretty straightforward. Smith has only surpassed this number three times, against two terrible defenses and randomly the Cincinnati Bengals. On the other side, the Commanders average 250 pass yards allowed per game. The combination of Seattle’s defense generating turnovers or field possession, combined with a need to get the run game going at some point this season.

I don’t know how Washington plays Philadelphia to a 3-point game, but outside of that, this isn’t a team that does shootouts. If Geno Smith gets the Seahawks ahead, the passing game should slow down. I like the under on this one.

Boye Mafe, a sack (-120)

Death, taxes, and Boye Mafe in your backfield. We’re riding this streak until we can’t anymore, and the Commanders are as good a team to do it against as any. Seven in a row for Mafe.

Tyler Lockett Anytime Scorer (+160)

How about if not a get-right game, at least a get-right playcall? Seattle’s gone from a sure thing on offense to slightly embarrassing in half a season. Lockett’s got favorable odds at +160 here. He’s been the most consistently helpful target for Geno this season, and if they end up near the red zone more than once you’ve got to think a small handful of plays will be set up for the end zone magician, if for no other reason than for Shane Waldron to get himself a little more job security.