The Seattle Seahawks made only one practice squad elevation for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, and it’s an important one.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters has been bumped to the gameday roster for a third week in a row. Peters has been alternating series with Stone Forsythe at right tackle over the past two weeks. He played 25 snaps against the Cleveland Browns and 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Peters hasn’t given up a sack, he’s allowed 5 pressures and his PFF grade for pass blocking is in the 30s, which is quite bad. It’s a good reminder that Peters carved out his Hall of Fame caliber career at left tackle and is 41 years old.

Practice squad rules stipulate that Peters can’t be elevated again for the rest of the season, so the only way he’d get any run with the Seahawks is if he’s signed to the active roster. Keep in mind that starting right tackle Abe Lucas is supposed to practice next week, so if all goes well his return should be very soon.