In Today’s Links: mid-season report cards, Week 9 previews, how will our Seattle Seahawks bounce back from a tough spat (both as a team and as individuals)?; what do the ‘Hawks need to accomplish tomorrow versus the Commanders?...etc. Happy Saturday!

Seahawks News

Real fans don't accuse others of not being real fans - Seaside Joe

Seaside Streams: Seahawks face QB dilemma, the Moons, and more: Seaside Joe 1713

Curtis Allen’s second quarter report card « Seahawks Draft Blog

Carroll: How Seahawks are bouncing back from blowout loss - Seattle Sports

After suffering a major defeat in Baltimore, Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll explains how his team is attempting to turn the page.

What do Seahawks need to accomplish most vs Commanders? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have a simple task this Sunday against Washington, Stacy Rost writes, which is looking like a playoff team again.

Injury Updates, A New Quarterback & Other Seahawks Notes From Friday - Seahawks.com

Injury updates and other news from Pete Carroll’s Friday press conference.

Seahawks predictions at NFL midseason: Why Devon Witherspoon will win DROY - The Athletic

Can Witherspoon beat out Jalen Carter? Plus, Geno Smith's numbers will rebound and Boye Mafe will hit a rare benchmark.

Seattle Seahawks Looking to Get Riq Woolen 'Back On Track' After Slow Start - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he hasn't necessarily had a poor season, Riq Woolen hasn't come close to matching his production from a sensational rookie campaign after missing offseason work with a knee injury and the Seattle Seahawks are counting on him rounding back into form.

Brett Rypien lands with new NFC team after Rams release - Larry Brown Sports

Brett Rypien signed a practice-squad deal with the Seattle Seahawks after he was waived by the Los Angeles Rams

What to watch for when Seahawks play Commanders in Week 10, plus a score prediction - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks are 3-0 all-time against Washington in the playoffs, and 2-0 at home. Seattle is 6-13 against Washington, and just 1-7 at home. You could win a trivia question naming the only Seattle head coach to win a home game against Washington — Dennis Erickson in 1998, 24-14 at the Kingdome. Seattle has lost four regular-season home games against Washington since then.

NFC West News

49ers injury news: Trent Williams’ ankle is progressing; is ‘real questionable’ - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams will likely be a game-time decision in terms of injury to his ankle

How Brock Purdy Holds Back the 49ers Wide Receivers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how Brock Purdy holds back the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray More Motivated Than Ever - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hopes to prove you wrong.

The Kyler Murray conundrum: How the next 8 games will shape the Cardinals’ future - The Athletic

NFL executives weigh in on what the Cardinals can and should do with Murray.

The stars are finally starting to align in the Valley - Revenge of the Birds

There has been a lot of frustration surrounding Valley sports stars in 2023, but things may be starting to turn around.

Rams bye week: Davis Allen, Zach Evans need more playing time in LA - Turf Show Times

The Rams need to give these players more playing time after the bye week

Los Angeles Rams Guard Kevin Dotson Earns Midseason Honor From PFF - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus named Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson to its midseason All-Pro team.

Around The NFL

How intelligence, instinct and whirlwind 12 months prepared Joshua Dobbs for Vikings' QB job - Yahoo Sports

Dobbs has been on four different teams since December, so it's no surprise he led the Vikings to a dramatic win just days after they traded for him. Here's why he's uniquely equipped to handle it all.

The catch rule contains a curious loophole - NBC Sports

When is a play truly over? It's a question highlighted by a key moment in the Cowboys-Eagles game.

NFL Week 10 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL's Week 10 games. Which teams will win? Who are the X factors? What are the key matchups?

NFL midseason predictions: Playoffs, MVP, draft, stat leaders - ESPN

Can the Bengals still win the AFC North? Will the Giants freefall? Could Patrick Mahomes win another MVP? Our experts predict the rest of the 2023 season.

C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race - NFL.com

After C.J. Stroud provided one of the most transcendent rookie showings in memory, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the Houston Texans quarterback's finest traits. Plus, a ranking of the four teams in the NFL's best division.

NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2023 season: Jordan Addison skyrockets into top five - NFL.com

Marc Ross identifies his top 25 rookies at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. It's a list that features two wide receivers in the top five, including one NFC rep who vaulted upward.

Current NFL playoff seeding at 2023 halfway point: Predicting which teams make postseason, which miss the cut - CBSSports.com

Examining how the playoff picture could change in the coming weeks

The offensive line is the New York Jets' biggest issue, not QB Zach Wilson | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Joe Douglas inherited the worst pass-protecting team in the NFL. Somehow, four years later, it’s worse than ever, and their quarterback shouldn’t take the flak for the debacle occurring in front of him.