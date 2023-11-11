Seahawks used this one simple trick to destroy fan confidence in Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

In Week 9 the Seattle Seahawks went on the road and a Baltimore Ravens team that was firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, and that led to an ugly 37-3 result on the scoreboard. The results of such a defeat on the confidence of the losing fans should come as no surprise, as many fans ride the waves up and down over the course of the season. With that in mind, what the chart of fan confidence by week should come as no surprise.

So, it’s not quite back down to the levels seen in the wake of the season opening 30-13 loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens managed to effectively cut it in half. That said, though, Week 10 brings a home game against what should be an opponent that is much easier to handle, and in which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, the majority of fans expect the Hawks to bounce back with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Regardless of whether or not Seattle is able to record a victory Sunday afternoon, the reality is that all eyes will be on the offense in order to see if they can respond after a putrid performance in Baltimore. There’s plenty of blame to pass around, and while it can certainly be debated whether the biggest issue is Geno Smith, the play calling of Shane Waldron, the inexperience of the offensive line or whether it’s Pete Carroll, almost half of fans believe there is plenty of blame to go around.

With so much blame to be spread and so many fingers to point, it’s on to Week 10, where hopefully the Hawks can perform on the field so that there is less finger pointing and more celebrating.

