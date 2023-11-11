The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of roster transactions ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh and second-year wide receiver Dareke Young, both of whom have yet to play this regular season while on injured reserve, are officially on the 53-man roster as of Saturday. McIntosh, who hurt his knee in an August scrimmage, has been practicing with the team over the past few weeks, but now the Seahawks have made that move to have him ready for gameday.

Young had surgery on his abductor after being in-and-out of training camp and preseason. He was primarily a special teams player as a rookie, but saw his offensive snap count increase in late December after Marquise Goodwin was lost for the season.

Seattle had an open roster spot after placing Drake Thomas on injured reserve, so only one player had to be let go. Rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, has been waived.

McIntosh joins Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and DeeJay Dallas in the backfield. Dallas is questionable with a shoulder injury so it’s possible McIntosh plays in his absence, but Dallas did practice in full on Friday.

The Seahawks have six wide receivers on the depth chart: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge, and Dareke Young. Chances are at least one wide receiver will be a healthy scratch over the next few weeks, and that doesn’t leave you with too many realistic options to choose from.