NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps: Limited distribution for Seahawks vs. Commanders

After much of the country witnessed the Seattle Seahawks get embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, it’s a much lower portion of the nation for this week’s arguable must-win against the Washington Commanders.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez are on the NFL on FOX call for Seahawks-Commanders. This pairing did five Seahawks games last season (with four ending in wins), as well as the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams this season. Of course, the only other late game on FOX’s doubleheader is the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, so you know that Dallas is the draw even as 17-point favorites.

Check the 506 Sports map and you’ll find that only the local and secondary Seahawks and Commanders markets are in line to watch this on a local FOX affiliate.

The Seattle-area will be getting the San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars in the FOX early window, while the main CBS singleheader game is the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Green Bay Packers.

FOX (10 AM)

CBS singleheader