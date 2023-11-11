 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps: Limited distribution for Seahawks vs. Commanders

It’s truly regional coverage for Seattle vs. Washington.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Washington Redskins v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawk Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

After much of the country witnessed the Seattle Seahawks get embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, it’s a much lower portion of the nation for this week’s arguable must-win against the Washington Commanders.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez are on the NFL on FOX call for Seahawks-Commanders. This pairing did five Seahawks games last season (with four ending in wins), as well as the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams this season. Of course, the only other late game on FOX’s doubleheader is the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, so you know that Dallas is the draw even as 17-point favorites.

Check the 506 Sports map and you’ll find that only the local and secondary Seahawks and Commanders markets are in line to watch this on a local FOX affiliate.

506 Sports

The Seattle-area will be getting the San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars in the FOX early window, while the main CBS singleheader game is the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Green Bay Packers.

FOX (10 AM)

506 Sports

CBS singleheader

506 Sports

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 10: Seahawks take on Commanders in pivotal home game

View all 16 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...