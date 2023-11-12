Seahawks vs. Commanders: How to watch, kickoff, TV channel, online stream and more

Home, sweet home for the Seattle Seahawks (5-3)?

It was one of the worst performances of the Pete Carroll era last week, as Seattle got annihilated 37-3 by the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland. The good news? This week is a home game against the Washington Commanders (4-5), a theoretical major step down from the Ravens. The Seahawks have won three in a row at home since that opening day debacle against the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a road win over the New England Patriots, and historically are 4-0 in regular season games at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith and the offense have struggled, while the defense has looked shaky outside of generating turnovers in recent weeks. Washington’s defense has been one of the league’s worst even before the trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young, but their offense has racked up over 400 yards of offense in back-to-back weeks behind first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell. This might be a trickier matchup than it looks on paper, and Seattle can take no games for granted from here.

Last time the Seahawks played Baltimore, Lamar Jackson had an MVP season and he was the victorious quarterback at Lumen Field. This year, Jackson is again in the MVP conversation but the match-up is at home. The Ravens boast a high-level offense, the top scoring defense, and special teams has Justin Tucker and nothing more needs to be said on that front. Seattle’s offense has sputtered at times, particularly with red zone play and turnovers, but the defense has been stout since Week 4, holding their last four opponents below 300 yards of total offense. Needless to say, the Ravens are a major step up in competition.

Here are all the details fans need on Seahawks vs. Commanders, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Hogs Haven

Odds

The Seahawks are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 45.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: L 17-13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7, 10/22: W 20-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, 10/29: W 24-20 vs. Cleveland Browns

November

Week 9, 11/5: L 37-3 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)