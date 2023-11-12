Seahawks vs. Commanders, Week 10: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) got thumped by the Baltimore Ravens last week, but thankfully they’re still in good position to return to the playoffs. However, those odds could take a significant hit if they fall short at home against the Washington Commanders (4-5), who can pull even in the win column and gain the head-to-head tiebreaker. There’s a lot on the line at Lumen Field, and a Seahawks victory would do a world of good for their playoff hopes, as well as team and fan morale.

This is a live, frequently updating summary of all the action, with a full recap and highlights available after the game is over. Consider this more like a commentary separate from the game threads, and refreshing this page will produce the latest information. When all the action is over, this turns into a hangout/celebratory space/ranting room for the comments section!

1st Quarter

The Commanders got the ball and immediately scored. Not literally, but we’re talking a grand total of four plays. Sam Howell slipped out of a Jamal Adams blitz, and then Brian Robinson got free down the sideline for a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown. A nightmare start for Seattle.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba got involved early on Seattle’s first drive. He caught a quick screen for 6 yards, then a 3rd and 6 conversion for 21 when he was matched up with a linebacker. A holding penalty on Charles Cross put the Seahawks behind schedule. Emmanuel Forbes lit up Tyler Lockett on what was a 2nd and 14 drop. Forbes was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and then ejected. Geno Smith was almost picked off on a screen pass, then found JSN on 3rd and 10 for 9. Instead of a 4th and 1 successful sneak, a delay of game forced the Seahawks into a field goal attempt. Jason Myers drilled it from 45.

The Commanders only picked up one first down on their second possession before punting. Sam Howell nearly got picked by Devon Witherspoon, then checked it down on 3rd and 14 after a false start penalty put them behind the sticks. Seattle similarly only got one 1st down before punting, as DK Metcalf dropped a pass deep down the field.

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell led a 10-play, 41-yard drive into Seahawks territory. Bad tackling by Jamal Adams led to one 3rd down conversion, while Bobby Wagner appeared to get lost on a crosser to Logan Thomas for another 3rd down pickup. Antonio Gibson’s drop almost led to a Jordyn Brooks pick, but fell harmlessly incomplete. Joey Slye was brought on from 49 to extend the Commanders’ lead back to 6.

The Seahawks answered back with a 10-play, 51-yard drive but stalled out on a misfire from Geno to Zach Charbonnet on 3rd and 4. He might have been short of the first down anyway. Jason Myers tacked on another field goal.

Leonard Williams got the crowd riled up by sacking Sam Howell on 3rd down. The first sack as a Seahawk for the former New York Jets and Giants star!

The three-and-out parade oscillated between Seattle and Washington over the span of three possessions. Starting from their own 31, the Seahawks finally had something get into the red zone. Geno scrambled for a first down, Kenneth Walker had an explosive run, and Jake Bobo had a catch to take Seattle inside the Commanders’ 20. Faced with 4th and 1, the Seahawks eschewed a chip shot field goal to go for it at Washington’s 10. A Geno head-bob on a hard count was ruled illegal, so subtract 5 yards.

Sam Howell completed two short passes, then Riq Woolen broke up a throw on 3rd down for a quick three-and-out. This gave the Seahawks the ball back with :54 left and all 3 timeouts. A DK Metcalf grab got them to the 44. Geno was sacked but a hold on the Commanders gave them a free 5 yards. Zach Charbonnet got into Washington territory with :31 to go before an injured Commanders player had to be helped off the field. Another Charbonnet touch, this time a run, got Seattle into field goal range. A hold by Phil Haynes put them out of FG range, but Geno to DK got them inside the 35 again. Then he committed intentional grounding to end the half. UNACCEPTABLE.

3rd Quarter

Out of the gate, a pair of 3-yard runs by Walker and the first Smith sack of the game by Jonathan Allen. The boos were loud. Washington’s first possession out of halftime saw Sam Howell again scramble and find a wide open Brian Robinson for 48 yards. The running back leaked out of the backfield and raced down the sideline almost exactly like the touchdown. Thankfully, Seattle’s defense tightened up and Boye Mafe extended his sack streak to seven games. Joey Slye regained the lead for the Commanders from 47 out.

At last! At last a touchdown! Geno Smith completed a pass to DK Metcalf for 11, then found Ken Walker on a checkdown for a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown! The first touchdown by Seahawks in seven quarters!

Seattle got a turnover off of Sam Howell. The read-option fooled the Seahawks defensive line, but Devon Witherspoon was there to strip Howell and Riq Woolen was on the spot for the recovery! Howell was on top of Quandre Diggs in that crazy sequence.

Seattle committed a couple of holding penalties and nuked their own drive, of course.

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Brian Robinson 51-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell - WSH 6, SEA 0

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 45-yard field goal - WSH 6, SEA 3

2nd Quarter: Joey Slye 49-yard field goal - WSH 9, SEA 3

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 43-yard field goal - WSH 9, SEA 6

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 33-yard field goal - WSH 9, SEA 9

3rd Quarter: Joey Slye 47-yard field goal - WSH 12, SEA 9

3rd Quarter: Kenneth Walker 64-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - WSH 12, SEA 16

Catch him if you KEN!!! pic.twitter.com/upoqW8ils0 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 12, 2023

Seahawks Injury Report

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks head down south for their first divisional road game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams (3-6), who beat Seattle on opening day at Lumen Field. Kickoff time is 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, Nov. 19 on CBS.