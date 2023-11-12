 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Commanders 1st Quarter game thread

Is this the time the Seahawks finally win a regular season home game over the Commanders at Lumen Field?

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have technically beaten the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field twice before! In the magical 2005 season, Seattle vanquished Washington in the NFC Divisional Round, setting up the eventual trip to the Super Bowl. Two seasons later, the Seahawks squandered a 13-0 lead, then rallied back for a wild 35-14 Wild Card win for Mike Holmgren’s final playoff victory.

Otherwise? The Seahawks are 0-4 in regular season meetings with Washington. Is this the year the streak finally ends? It better, because if not then we have to discuss whether the Seahawks’ season is on the verge of collapsing completely.

Big game, big playoff stakes, hopefully we see a lot of big plays from the Seahawks on both sides of the ball.

SEA!!!

