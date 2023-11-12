Pre-Snap Reads 11/12: Game Day!

Wake Up! It’s Sunday, people! Didn’t you know!?! Probably. Anyway, thanks for being here. Welcome to another edition of the links, proudly brought to you by Field Gulls, America’s No. 1 exporter of high-level Seattle Seahawks content. Today is an important day, I believe. As important as all the other Sunday’s the ‘Hawks have had to face this year? Yes, and no. Simply put, we need to see more from our squad. Today’s match-up against the Commanders is a must-win game in some regard, but I’d prefer to be more specific: we want/need to see our team play a more complete football, through each quarter and throughout the remainder of the season. Let’s get back on track, boiz! We are still in first place!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Commanders vision board: 3 bold predictions - Seaside Joe

After losing by 34 poinst to Ravens, Seahawks demand a recount: Seaside Joe 1714

Geno Smith says he has to stop ‘trying too hard’ to avoid turnovers - Seahawks Wire

Bumpus: The importance of Woolen getting going for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

"There's just a little bit of hesitancy in this game right now," Michael Bumpus said of Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen.

How the Seahawks can help Geno Smith's turnover problem - ESPN

Smith has turned the ball over eight times in the past four games, but a closer look determines it's a group problem. And could play-action be the key to the offense?

What To Watch - 2023 Week 10: Seahawks vs. Commanders - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks 'Special' RBs Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker Key For Offense, Says Geno Smith - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled offensively against the best teams this season, and Geno Smith says getting the running game going is crucial to overcome these issues.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 keys to a Niners victory vs. the Jaguars - Niners Nation

The 49ers will look to reset following the bye week against the Jaguars.

Why 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Will Have Success on the Ground vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are a couple of factors that have improved recently that will allow McCaffrey to have massive success running the ball versus the Jaguars.

Matthew Stafford injury: Rams optimistic about QB’s return after bye - Turf Show Times

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Rams remain optimistic about a Matthew Stafford return after bye week

Clayton Tune, Cardinals-Browns review, Kyler Murray’s return - Revenge of the Birds

Talking all things Arizona Cardinals as we wrap up the Browns loss and talk Kyler Murray return.

Arizona Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following roster moves ahead of their game vs Atlanta.

Around The NFL

Micah Parsons wants NFL to make 1 change after Cowboys' loss to Eagles - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not happy about the officiating in his team's recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Jacobs complains about NFL's $21,855 fine, J.J. Watt says league is 'stealing money' - Yahoo Sports

Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.

Broncos are healthy heading into Monday Night Football - NBC Sports

The Broncos are healthy for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Why don't the Falcons use Bijan more? It's complicated - ESPN

The rookie running back is 'prepared to handle whatever' coach Arthur Smith and Atlanta ask of him.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 10: Planning for the playoffs - NFL.com

Is it time to start preparing for crucial playoff matchups? Are Taysom Hill and Dalton Schultz the real deal as fantasy tight ends? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 10.

Who is AFC North’s odd man out? Is Week 10 must-win for 49ers? Our NFL writers discuss - The Athletic

Should the Bengals be on upset alert against the Texans? Who's the MVP so far?

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud ends Bengals' win streak, Broncos' Courtland Sutton stays red hot - CBSSports.com

Here are five bold predictions on the chaos that could ensue in Week 10 of the 2023 season

Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 9 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

As we get ready for Week 10, here is each team’s highest-graded wide receiver from a week ago.