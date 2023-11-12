Emmanuel Forbes ejected for hit on Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett took a big hit from Emmanuel Forbes while attempting to catch a pass on the Seattle Seahawks first drive of the afternoon; unfortunately, the hit sent him directly to the injury tent, but it also sent Forbes directly out of the game.

You can see the hit below, but it looks pretty clear to me that Forbes led with his helmet on this one and went straight into Lockett’s.

Washington Commanders rookie Emmanual Forbes Jr with a big hit on Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, this drew the unnecessary roughness flag for 15 yards.



Forbes was also ejected...



Do you agree with this call?pic.twitter.com/YOVgJkm567 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) November 12, 2023

This is similar to the hit that sent the Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton out of a game in October, as well.

And here is a clip of Emmanuel Forbes leaving the field.

Emmanuel Forbes leaving field. pic.twitter.com/AlubfsSoBy — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 12, 2023

The Seahawks went on to kick a field goal on the drive, to get on the board early and cut the Washington lead to 6-3, and the Hawks will have Lockett at their disposal when they are back on offense after he was cleared to return.