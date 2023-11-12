The Seattle Seahawks are 6-3. A hard fought 6-3, but 6-3 is 6-3. With yet another nail-biter win that required not one but two game winning drives to defeat the Washington Commanders, the Hawks remain in prime playoff position. They have a tough slate of games ahead, and while 5-4 doesn’t sound insurmountable on paper, it looks perilous when you consider that this team still has to play the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers twice in the span of four weeks. Throw in a road game against the LA Rams, and this was basically a must-win. Which is good, because they did win! Of course, another near-disasterpiece like this always generates an unhealthy amount of online discourse... so lets dive in!

Somehow, I never doubted that the Hawks would win this one, and now I know why. You just can’t fake confidence like this.

They pulled up dressed like this and had no choice but to show out tonight pic.twitter.com/3ExQMWJazD — Prim ☻ (@PNW_Prim) November 13, 2023

There is only one Zach Charbonnet, everything else is just sparkling whine. Or something like that.

But seriously, there should be a health care plan specifically for Seahawks fans, paid for by the Seahawks organization. They just can’t keep doing this to us.

jesus dude thanks for the stroke Seahawks — rachel (@TheGaychel) November 13, 2023

And breathe. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) November 13, 2023

That game should not have been that stressful. My goodness. Seahawks win!!! Let's go!!! — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) November 13, 2023

Here’s your weekly reminder that Tyler Lockett is a genuinely once-in-a-lifetime type of player.

Salute to the haters pic.twitter.com/hZDxtcn74w — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) November 13, 2023

Did you hear about the sacks?

Seahawks’ LB Boye Mafe set the franchise record today with a sack in seven-consecutive games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

Why do people keep hating on these guys? Hate the game, not the players... or whatever that stupid saying is.

Geno.

DK.

Jason Myers.



The dumbest people on this site have all been silenced for at least a week. — Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) November 13, 2023

That's right https://t.co/c8wDotp0sk — Alaric, fretting about run defense (@alaric10000) November 13, 2023

For all the trade DK shit, who was it that Geno looked to on that game winning drive? — free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) November 13, 2023

Ups and downs aside, Geno Smith is still able to rise to the occasion.

Good for Geno, man. He was sensational today. https://t.co/GbfO4tDYwW — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 13, 2023

Also, Five-for-five for fifty yards and a TD... is that bad?

Geno Smith on the go-ahead scoring drive: 5/5 for 50 yards and a touchdown



Geno Smith on the game-winning drive: 4/5 for 50 yards



Geno today 31/47 for 369 yards, 2 TDs — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 13, 2023

And a whole lot other miscellaneous content.

Seahawks DB room has gotta be a top 3 shit talking unit in the league. It’s awesome lmao (they’re also good so they can back it up) — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) November 12, 2023

Geno Smith had Noah Fant wide open for a first down but instead forced the ball to a covered DK Metcalf and the Seahawks punt. pic.twitter.com/SQzGzVxJCL — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) November 12, 2023

So we're done pretending this defense is good, right? Moment they started playing competent QBs they instantly melted. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) November 13, 2023

Taylor getting flagged for being ineligible on a punt. Good god this team finds new ways. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 12, 2023

Can we talk about Drew Lock now?



And what I mean is….. that haircut. — Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) November 13, 2023

Mark Sanchez please shut up — Let Geno Smith ⚒️ (@dkMetcat) November 13, 2023