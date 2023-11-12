 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks win! Jason Myers' walkoff field goal gives Seahawks 29-26 win over Commanders

Filed under:

‘Good for Geno, man’ - Social media reacts to Seahawks’ dramatic win over Commanders

Doubters, pouters, and caller-outers, oh my.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are 6-3. A hard fought 6-3, but 6-3 is 6-3. With yet another nail-biter win that required not one but two game winning drives to defeat the Washington Commanders, the Hawks remain in prime playoff position. They have a tough slate of games ahead, and while 5-4 doesn’t sound insurmountable on paper, it looks perilous when you consider that this team still has to play the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers twice in the span of four weeks. Throw in a road game against the LA Rams, and this was basically a must-win. Which is good, because they did win! Of course, another near-disasterpiece like this always generates an unhealthy amount of online discourse... so lets dive in!

Somehow, I never doubted that the Hawks would win this one, and now I know why. You just can’t fake confidence like this.

There is only one Zach Charbonnet, everything else is just sparkling whine. Or something like that.

But seriously, there should be a health care plan specifically for Seahawks fans, paid for by the Seahawks organization. They just can’t keep doing this to us.

Here’s your weekly reminder that Tyler Lockett is a genuinely once-in-a-lifetime type of player.

Did you hear about the sacks?

Why do people keep hating on these guys? Hate the game, not the players... or whatever that stupid saying is.

Ups and downs aside, Geno Smith is still able to rise to the occasion.

Also, Five-for-five for fifty yards and a TD... is that bad?

And a whole lot other miscellaneous content.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 10: Seahawks take on Commanders in pivotal home game

View all 32 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...