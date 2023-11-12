Boye Mafe sets a Seahawks record

Boye Mafe’s name is in the record books! When he took down Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter, he notched his seventh straight game with at least one sack; this surpassed the previous streak set by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Sinclair between 1997 and 1998. This is even more impressive considering that it is the longest active streak in the NFL as well. Fortunately for the Seahawks, his relentless pressure is showing no signs of... relenting. Just take a look for yourself!

A SACK FOR MAFE IN 7 GAMES IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/2lb5MA6Y3N — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 12, 2023

The Seahawks record books aren’t the only tomes in need of an update; Mafe sits just outside the upper echelon in league history now, as well. According to StatHead, only 26 players since 1970 have had eight or more consecutive games with a sack, with the most recent being Chris Jones with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Only seven players have posted at least nine. The previously mentioned Chris Jones set the all-time record in 2018 with an improbable 11 straight games with a sack. Needless to say, streaks like these aren’t an every-season occurrence.

Of course, breaking records is fun, but winning games is even better, and Mafe is doing both right now. Regardless of how much longer he is able to keep up this reign of terror on opposing quarterbacks, his current level of play is exceeding his second round draft status, and he is only in his second year with the Seahawks. He has helped to ease concerns over how the team would compensate for Uchenna Nwosu’s absence, and he’s starting to look like he could be a foundational piece for this front seven for seasons to come.