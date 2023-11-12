The Seattle Seahawks offense was stuck in the mud through the first 2.5 quarters. Suddenly they kicked it into overdrive and put up 20 points over the final five possessions, and when the offense needed to score to make up for the sudden collapse of the defense, they did the damn thing. A 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders puts them in solid position for at least a wild card berth,

It may not feel like it, but the Seahawks are 6-3, and they’ve gone huge stretches without playing particularly good or seemingly well-coached football. But they’re 6-3, which I personally enjoy more than losing a lot. Let’s get to Winners and Losers!

Winners

2nd Half Geno Smith

There’s almost no rational way to talk about Geno at this point. We’re in an era where being slightly on either side of average is almost treated the same as being a non-NFL level QB, and there’s more nuance to that. I think we can all generally agree he’s not the QB of the Future (2024 or 2025 and beyond), but the discourse around him has been like we’ve been watching every 1992 Seahawks quarterback or Charlie Frye out there.

When Smith had to buck up and play better or really risk having his job security questioned, he delivered. Smith was 16/20 for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns, and essentially consecutive game-winning drives. The first one should’ve been a winning TD pass to Tyler Lockett, but the defense switched off and Geno had to do it all over again with just :52 left and two timeouts. He did it. In some ways, it might be the best drive of his entire Seahawks career because he had to go out and win the game all over again.

No turnovers, only one sack taken (although one near-sack was essentially a sack), and his accuracy was substantially improved out of the break. Smith looked confident and assured again, which may be moot as soon as next week, but if you don’t want to give him even a tiny bit of credit for bouncing back from the boo birds, then I don’t know what to say.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

How about 15 catches for 190 yards (and a Lockett touchdown) from your top two wide receivers? Metcalf has taken arguably the next most criticism after Smith, but he was fantastic on the final drive with two clutch catch-and-runs. Lockett is as reliable as ever, and Metcalf’s early 3rd down drop aside, he was terrific.

Offensive Line

Geno was only pressured on less than 25% of his dropbacks, which is no doubt in part because the Commanders traded half their pass rush away, but it was still a stout showing by the OL in pass protection. Not particularly pleased with the run-blocking or botched blitz pick-ups, but that was an overwhelmingly positive day for Andy Dickerson’s group.

Kenneth Walker III

Not an efficient day on the ground (19 carries for 63 yards), but that one catch he did get went for 64 yards and his first receiving touchdown. We witnessed K9’s speed in the open field and he really is a blur. I’m begging the Seahawks to use their receivers as pass-catching options more often, and not necessarily as checkdown options.

Shane Waldron

Clearly more 12 and 13 personnel to help with pass protection, plus more play-action, an improved screen game, and YAC! It’s so beautiful. This is what we’ve wanted!

The Seahawks gained 258 yards after the catch in their Week 10 victory over the Commanders, the 2nd-most YAC in a game by any offense this season.



The Seahawks four leading wide receivers each gained at least 40 YAC.#WASvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tNDqrZWfDt — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 13, 2023

Boye Mafe

Seven straight games with a sack! He also had a PBU while pressuring Sam Howell and forcing a 3rd down stop. Mafe probably won’t be an All-Pro this year because, well, Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter, Micah Parsons, etc. all exist, but Mafe has All-Pro potential.

Devon Witherspoon

I guess he gets dinged for not being able to get his hand on the tying touchdown pass to Dyami Brown while in a zone coverage, but I’ll be damned if he isn’t one of the most fun draft picks this team has had in years. Three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a near-pick for the rookie cornerback, who continues to be a lockdown corner no matter who is throwing on him or who he’s matched up against.

Jason Myers and Chris Stoll

Odd Year Myers is over? Myers struggled early on and it looked like yet another instance of Myers being good in alternate years, but 5-for-5 and the game-winner is superb. And a shout to rookie long snapper Chris Stoll, who’s been flawless in his role and has to do his job in order for Jason to do his.

Riq Woolen

Easily Woolen’s best outing of the season. Sam Howell hardly went his way, and when he did it resulted in an incomplete pass on 3rd down. Woolen also sniffed out a screen pass that went for a short gain, and he recovered the Howell fumble in the 3rd quarter.

Leonard Williams

Welcome to Seattle! First sack as a Seahawk helped get the defense off the field, and now he has the distinction of sacking Sam Howell on two different teams this year.

Losers

1st Half Geno Smith

If you called for Drew Lock after that maddening intentional grounding penalty, I don’t blame you. Smith, perhaps to his own overcorrection looking to avoid interceptions, was holding onto the ball too long for his own good. There were some miscommunications with his receivers, misfires, and just general disjointed play that resulted in points being left on the board. I am alarmed at how often there have been instances of QB/Receiving Target not on the same page.

Then the 2nd half happened and almost everything clicked. 2nd Half Geno was a requirement because 1st Half Geno looked arguably worse at times than he did in the past four games against mostly better defenses. Indecisiveness and inaccuracy is a bad combination to have, and against elite Ds this could look horrific.

Jamal Adams

We’re still waiting for Adams to get another sack, because he’s sitting at none since 2020. Whiffing on Sam Howell caused that opening drive touchdown to Brian Robinson Jr, and other than his headed assist on the Julian Love interception against the Cleveland Browns, I am failing to see the benefits of sending him as extra pressure when he’s either getting locked up by running backs or not sacking the quarterback. Adams had a couple of other missed tackles that led to first downs, so even with some of his better plays in coverage he had some big misses.

3rd Down Offense, Defense

Here we go again. Seattle’s 3rd down offense is generally atrocious, and their 3rd down defense is just as bad. We saw the Seahawks start 2-of-3 on 3rd down on offense and finished 4-of-14. Funnily enough, the play of the game was Geno’s 3rd down dart to Metcalf to get them into field goal range. Defensively, the Seahawks allowed 7-of-15 on 3rd down, and almost all of them were through the air. There is a complete dysfunction with this team in terms of basic situational football that’s hampering both units, and it must stop.

Pass Defense

Yeah, that was not a good performance in totality, even though it was certainly better in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. It’s not often a quarterback can clear 300 yards passing without having a wide receiver gain more than 40, but that’s what happened today with Sam Howell. Brian Robinson Jr was totally unaccounted for on two plays, one of which led to a touchdown and the other was a 48-yard gain. Antonio Gibson had a wide open touchdown, and the tight ends were rarely covered on crossing routes.

Then that Dyami Brown touchdown... just brutal. It’s a hell of a throw but the subsequent YAC was so bad. I think the cornerbacks were very good, so that leaves you with the safeties and the linebackers for culpability, and that holds up to me. Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks had some of their worst reps of the season, and Quandre Diggs was out of position on that Brown TD.

If this is the defense that’s supposed to be challenging the San Francisco 49ers, then Mitch Wishnowsky can take the night off. I’m not fooled by 26 points allowed on 11 drives, which on a points per drive basis is bottom-5 play.

The Seahawks defense is just as inconsistent as the offense, which shouldn’t be happening at this point. I’ve seen this story too many damn times from numerous post-LOB Pete Carroll defenses.

Final Notes