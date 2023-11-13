The Seattle Seahawks head back on the road after their butt-puckering 29-26 last second win against the Washington Commanders at home in Lumen Field. At least it’s a short trip down the coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

In a typically tight divisional contest, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a (-3) favorite.

Seattle made it look hard against the Washington Commanders, giving up the game-tying touchdown with 52 seconds left. However, that was plenty of time for the Seahawks to drive into field goal range for Jason Myers to nail the 43-yard game winner - giving him a perfect 5/5 on the day on field goals. Seattle’s offense showed major signs of life today piling up 489 yards and 27 first downs. They also played a turnover-free game for the first time in over a month.

The Rams will be fresh coming off of a bye with a 3-6 record. Of course, the first of those three wins was a surprising 30-13 victory against the Seahawks in Lumen Field in Week 1. Even after that loss, the Seahawks still lead the all-time series over the Rams at 27-25. This would be a good time to increase that margin.

Since that season-opening victory, the Rams have struggled mightily with the only other wins coming in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts and a breezy home victory over the 2-8 Arizona Cardinals. Matt Stafford sprained the UCL in his right thumb and missed the Rams 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers prior to the bye. If he plays against the Seahawks, it makes the game immeasurably tougher.

The over/under is 44 and honestly who the hell knows. The last three matchups between the Seahawks and Rams have averaged 42.7 points, so make with that what you will.

Sean McVay always coaches the game of his life against Seattle and will have Cooper Kupp on the field this time. I already have a headache thinking about this game, please don’t give me an aneurysm.